If you're reading this, we don't have to tell you how important the 2027 NFL Draft is for the Tennessee Titans. Not only is it a crucial interval for HC Robert Saleh and GM Mike Borgonzi to prove their collective vision, but it's a window of opportunity for this rebuild to actually take the next step.

As of now, the 1-9 Titans hold the first overall pick next spring. That would be the second time in three years, and QB Cam Ward rapidly improving is starting to make that selection look like a great investment. Tennessee needs an even better, more immediately beneficial pick this time around.

Based on ESPN's big board - which is almost a consensus for teams not in the QB market - I'm ranking the four most realistic targets the Titans could spend their top pick on if they end up securing it by the end of the season.

If I were in Borgonzi's shoes, here's how I'd assess the ladder of candidates at the top of the list.

1. WR Jeremiah Smith

Jeremiah Smith is the biggest no-brainer to pass through the draft in years, and it'd be shocking if the Titans (or any team, for that matter) passed up on him.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) runs the ball in the first half of the NCAA football game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 21, 2026 in Lincoln, Nebraska. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Smith's 17 touchdowns and 1,482 yards are both good for the best in college football this season. The big-body receiver, and former teammate of Carnell Tate, is as elite a route runner as they come. He excels at outrunning defenders and going up for contested catches over them.

In short, Smith can do it all. The only drawback of this selection is the pitiful state of Saleh's defense after DT Jeffery Simmons and S Amani Hooker were traded, but with another first-rounder and two picks in the second, Tennessee could make up defensive ground after taking Smith if they wished.

2. EDGE Colin Simmons

Colin Simmons is my favorite defensive prospect in this draft, and is perhaps the most obvious "don't overthink it" prospect on the board. The Texas EDGE is a good ol' fashioned star.

In his junior year with the Longhorns, Simmons has amassed 10.5 sacks (good for fifth nationally), as well as 2 forced fumbles and 32 total tackles. He's a wrecking ball off the edge, exhibiting lighting speed and versatility at 6'3", 246 lbs.

Simmons has a great burst, shifty footwork, and all the makings of a long-term defensive cornerstone. This is his second straight season with 10+ sacks, and he had nine as a freshman. If the Titans don't go Smith, Simmons is my top option for a pivot.

3. EDGE Dylan Stewart

If the Titans are after an EDGE and Colin Simmons isn't the choice, South Carolina's Dylan Stewart is essentially a lateral move to the same dominant end.

Stewart is taller and more trim than Simmons, at 6'5", 250 lbs, and not quite as outright explosive on the sack front - he has 2.5 on the season. But with three forced fumbles and 18 pressures, the Gamecock is a sleeping giant and one-on-one nightmare.

He overpowers linemen with ease and slips tackles with impressive, quick footwork. Stewart is agile, long, and another player that would be difficult for any GM in need of an explosive defender to overthink. I may prefer Simmons on the page, but the Titans would have a winner in either.

4. CB Leonard Moore

Finally, we'll pivot slightly to the CB position with Leonard Moore, out of Notre Dame. Moore has been widely considered the top CB in the 2027 class, and it's arguable that the Titans need more help in the secondary than anywhere else.

Oct 17, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Leonard Moore (15) looks on before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, between the money Tennessee spent at CB this past offseason and the undeniable prowess of the three prospects above him, I'd rather see the Titans take a swing at this position later in the draft or in free agency than with their top selection.

In last year's College Football Playoff, Moore held the aforementioned Smith to one catch on two targets, and just seven receiving yards. This season, Moore has forced one fumble and defended seven passes. He's failed to produce an INT through 11 games after nabbing five last year.

Teams don't throw to Moore for a reason. He's a rock-solid prospect with the physical tools to go far in the NFL, and even if the Titans went a surprising route and chose him out of this batch, it would be far from the end of the world.

The 2027 pool of players is just that good, and the Titans are poised to have their pick of the lot. They'd almost have to try to mess this one up at first overall.