For the second consecutive week, the Tennessee Titans have given up 40 or more points for the first time since 2014. On Sunday, the AFC South rival Jacksonville Jaguars handled the Titans 40-23 in Nashville. The week prior, the Cincinnati Bengals out-dueled Tennessee 43-36 in an overtime shootout on the road.

Against Cincinnati, the Titans allowed QB Joe Burrow to score six total touchdowns and 462 yards passing while completing 79% of his passes. He threw three interceptions in that game too, all intercepted by veteran S Amani Hooker, who was recently dealt to the Buffalo Bills.

Without Hooker, Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence diced up the Titans secondary. By halftime, Lawrence reached a milestone by throwing for 234 yards, the most of his career in the first half.

Lawrence finished the game with a season-high 352 pass yards and three touchdowns while completing 71% of his passes. Tennessee LB Cedric Gray caught Lawrence's lone interception from a batted pass at the line of scrimmage tipped by DL Solomon Thomas.

Nov 15, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The financial disaster in Tennessee's secondary

According to PFF, CB Alontae Taylor was picked apart by Lawrence as he gave up seven receptions on seven targets for a whopping 143 yards. This is another disappointing performance from Taylor, who was recently signed to a three-year deal worth up to $60 million this past offseason.

Alongside Taylor, Joshua Williams allowed 86 yards from six receptions on seven targets, including a 25-yard touchdown to Jagaurs' WR Josh Cameron. It was clear busted coverage, allowing Cameron to be wide open at the goal line, which left S Terrell Burgess on an island to attempt to make up for Williams' error.

Williams was another signee from the 2026 offseason; he inked a two-year deal worth up to $8 million. Prior to joining the Titans, Williams won back-to-back Super Bowls as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs defense.

On Sunday, he allowed a near perfect passer rating of 157.4. That brings us to our third CB, Cor'Dale Flott. He signed a three-year deal worth up to $45 million to become a Tennessee Titan.

Against the Jags, Flott allowed 55 yards on four of six targets, including an uncontested back-of-the-end-zone touchdown to WR Parker Washington. Lawrence recorded a 135.4 passer rating when targeting Flott.

Washington was Lawrence's favorite target, recording a career-high 152 yards receiving with seven catches and a touchdown against the Titans. All in all, Taylor, Williams and Flott combined to allow 284 of Lawrence's 352 passing yards and two touchdowns. From a combined worth of $113 million in contracts for the trio.

Those numbers are not an encouraging sign for the Titans' secondary, or the front office that assembled it. But improvement may not be far.

Titans can (and should) improve secondary in draft

As of Week 10, the Titans hold the projected rights to the second pick of the upcoming 2027 NFL Draft with a bottom-dwelling 1-8 record. Additionally, Tennessee has ownership of Chicago Bears' first round pick from the Jeffery Simmons trade earlier this season.

The Bears stand at 7-2 and are contending for an NFC North title with fellow 7-2 rivals the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings, while the Green Bay Packers loom with a 6-4 record. If the season ended today, the Bears-turned-Titans pick would be the 28th pick of the first round, per the aptly-named Tankathon.

There are three CBs on ESPN's 2027 draft big board projected to go in the first round.

Notre Dame's Leonard Moore is second on the entire board, only behind standout Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith. The next CB on the list is Clemson's Ashton Hamption, who is projected to go ninth. Lastly, projected at 29th is Mississippi State's Kelley Jones.

Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore returns an interception for a touchdown in the first half of a NCAA football game against Syracuse at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in South Bend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

These forecasts are obviously set to change until the draft is underway in late April of 2027. Nonetheless, if the Titans are looking to address an underperforming position group, having the Bears pick gives Tennessee flexibility to draft high with a talent like Moore and Hamption or wait for Jones later in the round. There are highly-touted options here.

Over the last couple of weeks, Tennessee's secondary has revealed itself to be the underbelly of a worsening defense. Expect the Titans' front office to try and fix their blunders at CB in the offseason.