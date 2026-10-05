Titans Snap Count Analysis: Carnell Tate Breaks Out, Backfield Depth Limited in Week 4

For the second consecutive season, the Tennessee Titans are 0-4 after falling to Baltimore 24-18 on the road.

Tennessee's defense shut out the Ravens in the second half after QB Lamar Jackson was sidelined with an ankle injury, but the Titans were unable to capitalize on multiple promising drives. The Titans are unable to score more than 20 points in a game this season.

There isn't much for Titans fans to celebrate, but taking a look at the snap count trends reveal the coaching staff's direction against Baltimore.

Winner: Carnell Tate

Despite the Titans' continual offensive woes, rookie WR Carnell Tate had a beastly performance. The rookie played 54 snaps, which was the most of any Titans skill player aside from QB Cam Ward.

He tied a franchise record shared with A.J. Brown for the most receiving yards in one game for a rookie with 145 against the Ravens. Tate's 145 receiving yards and nine receptions rank as the most by a rookie in a single game this season.

The only blemishes from Tate were coughing up two fumbles; the one he lost came on a key drive before halftime. Ravens K Tyler Loop to hit a field goal shortly after the fumble to go up 24-10 after the first half.

Nonetheless, Tate is showing early makings of a superstar, a sight Titans fans would love to see.

Loser: Elic Ayomanor

On Sunday, WR Elic Ayomanor has been held to only one reception for one yard. In Week 3, Ayomanor played 48 snaps, but against Baltimore, he only played 40 snaps.

Sep 13, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (5) makes a catch as New York Jets cornerback Azareye'h Thomas (1) pushes him out of bounds during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It marked the third time Ayomanor has been held to one reception this season. His role in the Titans offense is firmly behind the likes of Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson.

This season Ayomanor has only five receptions on 11 targets for 118 yards and one touchdown.

Losers: Nick Singleton and Tyjae Spears

For the second consecutive week, RBs Nick Singleton and Tyjae Spears make my snap count losers list.

Starting back Tony Pollard continues to gobble up touches in the Titans backfield; he had 18 touches for 50 yards and a touchdown from scrimmage against the Ravens. Meanwhile, Spears and Singleton combined for six touches.

Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (2) is finally brought down after a long run after catch during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pollard recorded 34 snaps against the Ravens, which is two more than the week prior. Spears played five fewer snaps from last week, and Singleton played eight snaps but only had three touches.

For reasons unknown, the Titans coaching staff strongly favors Pollard. Pollard failed to score on the goal line after four consecutive runs. An inexplicably bad play call. Still, Spears and Singleton may not see an uptick in touches for quite a while at this rate.