Why Titans Waiving Veteran RB Suggests Nick Singleton May Finally Get Another Go vs. Jaguars

The Tennessee Titans' injury report is a full-on laundry list for today's game. Carnell Tate is out on the offensive side of the ball, hampering Cam Ward's pass-catching options, while LBs Anthony Hill Jr. and Cody Barton are missing time for Robert Saleh's defense.

As for the overall outcome of this matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, it's difficult to expect fireworks from a Tennessee team that just traded two of their best long-term assets. But games like these, even if the Titans don't pull off the upset, can serve as "see what they got" opportunities.

Rookie RB Nick Singleton has risen to the top of that list today as a result of one personnel move Tennessee made yesterday. The Titans waived veteran back Michael Carter. That may seem like a non-needle-mover on the surface, but this could be significant for Week 10.

Tyjae Spears is questionable once again this week; the backup RB hasn't played since Week 6. Carter had recently spelled Spears' usual complimentary touches due to Singleton not having proven his readiness in limited runs.

Coach Saleh said earlier this month that Singleton is getting better, and now, the guy that had been playing above him is waived. Coincidence? I think not.

Nov 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) celebrates with running back Michael Carter (35) after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stars aligning for Singleton to see the field in Week 10

Tony Pollard not being moved at the deadline signaled that RB1 duties aren't changing hands anytime soon, but that may have actually been good news for Singleton. A battle for Pollard's second-hand man bodes well for the rookie - particularly well if Spears keeps missing time.

Does Singleton have what it takes to make an impact in this offense? It's impossible to know based on his four carries this season. Again, however, what we should be worried about right now is seeing what players have and who could help take this rebuild to the next level.

If Pollard doesn't resign this coming offseason (Spears is also a free agent), Singleton will likely have first claim to take over the backfield unless the Titans draft another back. Even in that latter case, the now-rookie would have a year under his belt and potentially earn touches anyway.

That futuristic possibility traces back to today's game. If Spears remains sidelined, Singleton should become the Titans' RB2. That doesn't automatically mean he sees a ton of clock, but the stars are aligning for a look his way given the team's trajectory.

Singleton hasn't had a touch in the backfield since October 4, in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Another go is overdue, and Titans fans should be excited to see what another month in the lab has done for the rookie.