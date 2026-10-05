Titans Stock Report: 3 Players Rising and 2 Falling After Defeat vs. Ravens

Looking at an 0-4 team, the Tennessee Titans can really only be positively viewed on an individual spectrum. Yesterday's 24-18 loss to the Baltimore Ravens yielded many of the same team-wide worries that have plagued Robert Saleh's first season.

Yet, a select few players still found ways to grow. There are pieces that are working on their own within this Titans team, it's just a matter of finding the right fits for those pieces on a regular basis.

Until then, here are three players rising (and two unfortunately falling) after Tennessee's defeat in Week 4.

Rising: Carnell Tate

Tate was comfortably Tennessee's best player on the field yesterday. Even taking in his notable downfield fumble, the rookie WR had his best game of the season so far. He appears to be Ward's favorite target already, and is only improving with every passing week.

Oct 4, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fourth overall pick hauled in nine receptions for 145 yards - both season-highs - and caught a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter. It's hard to scold Tate for his individual mistake in light of the team's dire overall struggles.

If anyone gets a pass up to now, it's Tate. The rookie has already begun to make good on Tennessee's first-round investment. A big, big riser after Week 4.

Falling: Tyjae Spears

For the second straight week, Spears nearly missed a game due to being questionable with an ankle issue. For the second straight week, Spears was barely involved on the ground or through the air. He has to occupy a falling spot following Week 4.

Against Baltimore, Spears had just two carries for seven yards. He caught one pass for a loss of a yard, and that was Spears' only target. Rookie back Nick Singleton even outpaced Spears in carries, with three.

Tony Pollard has become the only reliable rushing option on this Titans team. If you'd have said that going into the year, some folks may have scoffed. Tennessee's backfield is slowly growing thinner every Sunday, and Spears' recent cold stretch definitely plays a part in that.

Rising: Jermaine Johnson

EDGE Jermaine Johnson has quietly become a consistent contributor on defense for Tennessee. In yesterday's duel with Baltimore, the 27-year old veteran finally broke through.

Johnson leveled four tackles in total, two of which went for a loss. He also managed to secure his first sack of the season on a play that helped bottle the Ravens' driving offense before the half. Johnson finally looked the part of someone worth trading for.

Tennessee needs reliable pressure from the EDGE moving forward, but Week 4 marked a step in the right direction for Johnson. He's a certified riser on this list.

Falling: Cody Barton

Barton may have led the Titans in tackles (tied with Anthony Hill Jr. with eight), but the veteran LB was in over his head facing the Ravens' offense.

Tennessee Titans linebacker Cody Barton (50) breaks for water during the Blue and White Stadium Scrimmage at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

WR Zay Flowers flamed Barton when the LB was forced to cover him vertically. That was just one of many plays in which Ravens OC Declan Doyle was able to take advantage of Barton. On another, Barton bit on Mark Andrews motioning to the right, which led to a wide open Devontez Walker right behind him. Credit to Turron Davenport for that spot.

Hill has proven his worth as a starter alongside Barton, but the argument that Cedric Gray should be in the latter position instead is growing stronger. Barton simply looks a step behind in Saleh's defensive system.

Rising: Cam Ward

Ward deserves a slight positive mention on this list. As vocal as we've been about criticizing him when need be, for the most part, Ward improved yesterday.

Is he inconsistent? Yes, especially on dink-and-dunk attempts. However, Ward's 222-yard showing came with more than a few impressive balls. Part of Tate's breakout is due to Ward finding him downfield and through some tight windows, at that. You also have to mention his fourth-quarter scoring drive, which saw Ward complete a touchdown and a two-point conversion in the air.

Ward's first-drive interception falls more on Tony Pollard than it does him, and that was his only egregious mistake of the day. Not a great outing, but an encouraging one nonetheless. Titans fans should be excited to see if Ward can continue to build on this promise moving forward.