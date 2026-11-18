After falling to the Jacksonville Jaguars at home in Week 10, the Tennessee Titans will pack their bags and hit the road for AT&T Stadium to square off against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11.

Tennessee enters Sunday's contest against Dallas with a 1-8 record, while the Cowboys are 4-6. Both teams have had disappointing seasons so far, and both will be looking to bounce back from losses. Dallas lost a close 46-40 shootout to the San Francisco 49ers this past weekend.

The Titans will return to the practice field on Wednesday to prepare for Dallas, but before then, the team made a few roster moves, including placing one of its prized free-agent additions from the spring on injured reserve.

Wan'Dale Robinson Placed on IR, Xavier Restrepo Elevated

Nov 15, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (4) runs after making a catch as Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (23) tackles during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Tuesday, the Titans announced that wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson is being placed on injured reserve. Robinson left Sunday's loss to the Jaguars in the third quarter with an ankle injury.

As a result, Tennessee promoted second-year receiver Xavier Restrepo to the active roster and added Jamari Thrash to the practice squad.

Robinson's Role was Already Diminishing

Oct 25, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (4) runs with the ball after a made catch against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Robinson, who signed a lucrative four-year deal with the Titans in March, will now miss at least the next four games. However, the slot receiver's role in Brian Daboll's offense was already diminishing before he exited the game on Sunday.

Tennessee opted to give Chimere Dike more of the work at receiver than Robinson. Elic Ayomanor also out-snapped Robinson. Dike finished Week 10 with two catches for 16 yards, while Ayomanor posted five receptions for 79 yards.

Robinson has been incredibly underwhelming this year, tallying just 38 catches for 272 yards and three touchdowns. The 25-year-old hasn't been the consistent slot threat he was with the New York Giants, and we may not see him again until late December.

Restrepo Gets His Chance

Aug 29, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (87) makes a catch against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Restrepo played just 16 passing snaps against Jacksonville, but made the most of his opportunity by hauling in three passes for 31 yards. The Miami product is now on the active roster and should receive even more opportunities.

Depending on whether Carnell Tate returns from his shoulder injury this week, Restrepo could find himself in a starting role in Dallas this weekend. Even if he doesn't, the former undrafted free agent receiver should be an active part of the offense with Robinson out, and given his chemistry with quarterback Cam Ward, he should be able to make an impact.

These next few weeks will be critical for Restrepo and his future in Nashville. We'll see if he rises to the occasion.