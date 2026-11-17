A battle between the top-seeded team of the AFC South and the bottom seed ended in a 40-23 blowout, with the Jacksonville Jaguars proving supreme. Unfortunately, Titans' fans haven't seen a home win in almost an entire year. Tennessee's lone victory this season came against the Indianapolis Colts on Week 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Titans' last home win came against the Patrick-Mahomes-less Chiefs on Dec. 21, 2025, last season. With three home games left on the schedule, the original Nissan Stadium is yet to see a win in its final season.

It's time we dive into the snap-count winners and losers for the Titans in Week 10.

Winner: Cedric Gray

After missing Week 1 with a concussion, many fans assumed LB Cedric Gray would return to action as one of the primary linebackers for the Titans this season. However, Gray has been regulated to around 30 snaps per game, behind the likes of LB Cody Barton and rookie standout LB Anthony Hill Jr.

Nov 15, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) runs after making a catch as Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray (33) defends during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, against Jacksonville, Gray was one of the only bright spots on the Tennessee defense.

He capitalized on his season-high 68 snaps. A big uptick from Week 8 against Cincinnati, where he only recorded 33, according to PFF. On Sunday, Gray recorded his first career interception while leading the Titans with nine tackles, one tackle for loss, and two pass deflections. Making him the first Titan to accomplish those stats since former First-Team All-Pro S Kevin Byard in 2020.

Last season, Gray racked up the fourth most tackles in the NFL with 164, which was the most of any Titan. The 24-year-old linebacker is still a difference maker on a young Titans defense.

Winner: Elic Ayomanor

On Sunday, WR Elic Ayomanor had his best game of the season. For the second consecutive week, blooming star and rookie WR Carnell Tate was out with a shoulder injury, which has placed a greater responsibility on the remaining wide receiver core.

Nov 15, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (5) makes a catch as Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (4) defends during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ayomanor was the answer for second-year pro QB Cam Ward, serving as his top target throughout the game. He recorded a career-high 79 receiving yards from five receptions, including a 50-yard from a perfectly run post route by Ayomanor, resulting in a career-high pass and catch for Ward and Ayomanor.

Against Jacksonville, the 6-foot-2 wideout recorded 54 snaps, which is up from 50 snaps previously played against the Bengals. Although the number difference appears insignificant, Ayomanor's role was the difference.

Ayomanor was targeted 10 times against the Jaguars, which is a season-high, and double the targets he received from the previous game in Cincinnati. His targets and snaps saw an uptick, and so did his production.

In Cincinnati, Ayomanor had three catches for only 34 yards. However, his performance against the Jaguars was a positive for the future of Tennessee's offense.

Loser: Wan'Dale Robinson

This offseason, WR Wan'Dale Robinson was the big ticket acquisition for the Titans. The former New York Giant signed a massive four-year contract worth up to $70 million, making him the highest-paid Tennessee signee this past offseason, according to Spotrac.

Against the Jaguars, Robinson's snap count was down to 20 with an early exit due to an ankle injury. It could be assumed that his low snap count was because of his injury. However, Robinson's injury wouldn't tell the whole story because it didn't occur until late in the third quarter.

Robinson's production has been far from elite this season. In Cincinnati, Robinson recorded 72 of 77 offensive snaps but was still out-gained by TE Gunnar Helm and WR Chimere Dike, who aren't considered to be focal point offensive players.

Part of Robinson's decline in snaps has to do with drops and a recent trend of being outplayed by other receivers like Tate, Ayomanor and Dike.

Against Jacksonville, he only recorded three catches for 10 yards. His fourth game with three or fewer receptions this season, which is an obvious concern for a receiver one year removed from a career year where he had 1,000-plus yards with the Giants.

Robinson hasn't been the player Tennessee expected, especially for how much they paid him. In times like these when Tate is out due to injury, Robinson should be stepping up and playing like a true top receiver.