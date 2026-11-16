Why Cedric Gray’s Week 10 Performance Leaves Titans No Choice but to Start Him Over Cody Barton

The Tennessee Titans fell to 1-8 in the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, as head coach Robert Saleh's squad suffered a 40-23 defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars at home.

Though Tennessee lost by nearly three touchdowns against Jacksonville, there were still a few positives from the contest, including linebacker Cedric Gray's performance. Gray, who lost his starting gig before the season, has played a limited role on Saleh's defense despite breaking the franchise record for total tackles (164) in 16 starts in 2025.

However, with Cody Barton and Anthony Hill Jr. out with injuries on Sunday, Gray was elevated to the starting lineup and proved why the Titans need to keep him there for the rest of the year.

Cedric Gray was a Bright Spot in Titans Week 10 Loss

Aug 29, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray (33) takes a selfie with a fan against the Chicago Bears during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to in-game data from Pro Football Focus, Gray played 68 of Tennessee's 74 defensive snaps. In those snaps, the North Carolina product led the team in total tackles (9), tallied two tackles for loss, and also knocked down two passes.

Gray also snagged an interception off Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence off a tip in the first quarter, and had five defensive stops. His 83.1 tackling grade was also team-high, and his 72.7 coverage grade was second among Titans defenders.

Gray was all over the field on Sunday, and his tenacious play should make it easy for the Titans to decide on the linebacker room moving forward.

Though Barton's veteran experience next to a young linebacker like Hill is valuable, Tennessee can't continue to keep Gray on the bench. The 24-year-old is better in pass coverage, plays with more energy, and has a more secure long-term future in Nashville than Barton, who could be a cut candidate in the offseason.

A young linebacker duo of Gray and Hill would give the Titans' defense new life and energize the position group. Barton would still be a solid veteran voice, but would be slated for a rotational and special teams role, which fits him best at this stage of his career.

Tennessee will travel to AT&T Stadium to take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11. We'll see whether the Titans will turn to Gray after his statement outing against the Jaguars and elevate the defense for the second half of the season.