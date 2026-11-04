Titans NFL Trade Deadline Big Board: 7 Realistic Pieces Tennessee Could Still Trade

The NFL's trade deadline is only six days away now, and the Tennessee Titans have been tabbed as potential sellers time and time again. Moving on from DT Jeffery Simmons certainly filled that cup to some extent, but there are still pieces on the board that look like potential trades.

As of yesterday, Tennessee doesn't look eager to make any moves. But there are guys that arguably should be sent out anyway, and others the team could trade, but would be better off keeping.

To compile everything into one spot, we've put together a Titans trade big board as your one-stop-shop for the latest on deadline possibilities. So far as anyone can tell, here are the players we could see Tennessee shop by November 10.

WR Calvin Ridley

Ridley appears like the most likely trade candidate on this roster, and there's a real discussion to be had about the necessity of moving on from the veteran WR.

With just six catches for 91 yards on the season, Ridley's role in Tennessee's offense has clearly expired. Although, to a contending team with a need at the position, the 31-year old's value is more apparent.

A team like the Pittsburgh Steelers or the Kansas City Chies come to mind. This is not a ranked list, but Ridley still had to be mentioned at the top of it. It seems fair to say that no player fits the bill of a possible trade more than Ridley. The Titans have six days to get something, anything, done.

S Amani Hooker

Coming off his three-interception performance against the Cincinnati Bengals (Hooker leads the NFL with five total), the Titans' veteran S has spiked his value. He looked like the best player in Robert Saleh's defense in Week 8.

Hooker, 29, has ground himself as a consistently reliable presence in the secondary. He appeals to contending teams for the same reasons that Ridley does, only Hooker is inarguably better at his position.

Tennessee should likely think twice about trading Hooker, especially after moving off one of their defensive anchors already. Under contract through 2028, the possibility of moving Hooker could be kicked down the road until the Titans' rebuild is a little more fleshed out.

All the same, for the right offer, it would make sense if Tennessee decided to double down on their draft capital in the coming two seasons.

RB Tony Pollard

Pollard appears to be the least likely to be traded of the bunch at this point. Coming into the season, it appeared that Tyjae Spears was set to succeed Pollard due to the latter being in the final year of his contract.

But Pollard has removed any doubt from his role as RB1 in Nashville. He's taken what began as a backfield split and turned it into a one-man-show. Pollard has five rushing scores and nearly 250 yards combined over the past two games.

Nov 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) carries the ball in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That means his value is at an all-time high, but the veteran RB now slots in as a critical cog in Cam Ward's offensive machine. Tennessee would certainly have buyers for Pollard, especially if and when someone lands star RB Jonathan Taylor.

However, if Pollard is tied to Ward finally breaking out - as he did last week - risking throwing the QB off his course doesn't seem worth it. This one looks less likely by the day.

DE Jermaine Johnson

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported last week that teams " in the market for an edge rusher believe Johnson could be available at the right price." Johnson was brought to Nashville in a trade this past offseason, and is playing in the final year of his rookie deal that originated with the New York Jets.

Johnson has three sacks this season and has been a fair contributor on Tennessee's defensive line. When Simmons was traded, Saleh tabbed Johnson as a potential emerging leader in his wake.

With ties to Saleh due to their shared time together in New York and Tennessee having just shed their best d-lineman, Johnson looks like a less serious candidate now than he did before the Simmons ordeal.

But the right price is the right price, and on defense, the Titans could be more likely to hit the reset button while Ward figures things out on the other side of the ball. That point is evidenced by the rest of this list.

CB Alontae Taylor

Taylor pretty well removed himself from most trade discussions this past week. The offseason pickup, who was benched as recently as Week 6, posted a comeback performance fueled by his move from the outside to nickel.

On top of that, CB Marcus Harris injured his ankle and left the game; if Harris misses time, Taylor will be Tennessee's go-to option at nickel. He went from an obvious trade possibility to someone who looks almost immovable for the time being.

Taylor deserved a mention here due to how up and down his season has been, but he's closer to Pollard than Ridley as far as likelihood goes.

DE Jacob Martin

Martin is a similar candidate to the aforementioned Hooker. Where Hooker had three picks, Martin had three sacks against Cincinnati. The latter is a 30-year old veteran with an impressive journeyman resume that landed in Tennessee on a two-year deal.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is sacked by Tennessee Titans defensive end Jacob Martin (57) in the second quarter of the NFL Week 8 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He's sitting at 6.5 sacks on the season right now, which is already a career-high. The Titans are just halfway through their 2026 campaign.

As our own Dharya Sharma noted, Martin has risen into full blue-chip status as a trade potential. But like Johnson, he's now a primary playmaker with Simmons in the rearview. One or the other could be traded, but with DL John Franklin-Myers playing through a back injury, holding on to both seems like the safe play.

LB Cody Barton

Finally, we come to LB Cody Barton. A 29-year old veteran who has steadily seen his snaps taper off this year, Barton now appears at risk of losing his spot on the inside to Cedric Gray, who is 24.

Once rookie Anthony Hill Jr. came on the scene and made it clear that he was the best LB on this Titans team, less surefire snaps were being divvied heavily in Barton's favor after Cedric Gray missed Week 1 with a concussion.

Barton remained in control up until a few weeks ago, when Gray's looks began to chip away at Barton's. Gray was one of the NFL's leading tacklers last season, and it seemed like only a matter of time before he re-assumed a similar role in Saleh's defense.

If Tennessee trusts Gray to succeed Barton, moving the latter would seem like the natural next step.