Titans' Carnell Tate Has the Potential to Run Away With Rookie of the Year

Carnell Tate isn't coming onto the scene for the Tennessee Titans as the top dog in the wide receiver room, at least not initially. Wan'Dale Robinson is set to hold Cam Ward's main attention for now, but that doesn't mean Tate doesn't find himself in at the top of the running for Offensive Rookie of the Year. One look at the way Tate is moving in preseason reps for the Titans says it all.

After his sensational effort in Tennessee's blue and white scrimmage last week, Tate carried his momentum into a practice performance that had Titans social media buzzing. On Sunday alone, Tate hauled in three touchdown catches in live competition.

One toe-tap touchdown in particular made the rounds online among a fanbase rejuvenated like never before. Is Titans football officially back? That may be pushing it, but Robert Saleh has a scary ROTY candidate in his first year behind the wheel.

Carnell Tate has been ELECTRIFYING throughout training camp and caught 3 TDs during practice today.

pic.twitter.com/W1Pc9NpH6V — Preme Football (@premefootball) August 9, 2026

It's simply a perfect storm scenario in Nashville for Tate to succeed. He's got every facet working for him; all Tate has to do now is catch footballs. If that's the case, we could be in for a memorable season.

Carnell Tate is in a Perfect Scenario With the Titans

In his first campaign, Tate is set to fall somewhere between a limited developmental role and being put in a spot where he has to carry the entire offense on his shoulders. That was Cam Ward's job last season, and even he couldn't manage that cleanly.

Instead, Tate will get to catch breaks behind the aforementioned Robinson (as well as Calvin Ridley, to some extent) as he finds his professional footing. Chemistry won't be an issue with Tate and Ward, but it would be unreasonable to expect any rookie to step into a scenario like the one in Tennessee and immediately become a superstar.

That unfortunately leads us to the one potential roadblock in Tate's path to the trophy.

Tate Will Need Time to Take the Reins in Tennessee

While Tate will likely end up being "the guy" for Tennessee at wide receiver (assuming he keeps trending positively), some of his competition for ROTY will be thrown into better odds off the bat. Although, that may only be because their overall situations are worse.

Both Fernando Mendoza and Jeremiyah Love, leading the way for the Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals, respectively, will be tasked with shouldering the offensive weight that Tate won't have to.

It's a bittersweet condition, as Tate will benefit from being eased into his spot on the Titans, even if it means he forfeits some of the team's initial spotlight. Still, if Tennessee gets out to a hot start and Tate's burgeoning connection with Ward carries over into the regular season, these technicalities could quickly become moot.

Tate would be the first Titans rookie to win the award since Vince Young in 2006. Only time will tell, but with fall fast approaching, the wait is almost over.