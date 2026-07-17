Titans to Induct Chris Johnson Into Ring of Honor vs. Jets

Chris Johnson is going into the Tennessee Titans' Ring of Honor. Titans senior writer Jim Wyatt broke the news Friday that the former star running back will be enshrined during a halftime ceremony at Nissan Stadium, honored in front of the fans who watched him rewrite the franchise record book.

The induction will come during the Titans' 2026 season opener against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 13.

Chris Johnson Headed to Titans' Ring of Honor

October 18, 2010; Jacksonville FL, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson (28) smiles during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field. The Titans won 30-3. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk framed the honor as being about far more than the numbers.

"Chris Johnson holds a special place in the hearts of our organization and our fans," Strunk said in a statement, according to Wyatt. "His stats speak for themselves, and he will forever remain a leader in our record books, but the man behind the yardage deserves just as much celebration."

She added: "We look forward to welcoming him home on Sept. 13 and officially inducting him into the Titans Ring of Honor."

A Career Worthy of the Ring

The resume backs up every word. Tennessee selected Johnson with the 24th overall pick in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft, and he spent his first six seasons in a Titans uniform — reeling off six straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons to open his career.

The crown jewel came in 2009, his second year, when Johnson rushed for 2,006 yards to win the NFL rushing title. He remains one of just a handful of players in league history to crack the 2,000-yard mark in a single season, and that year he set a record with 2,509 yards from scrimmage. One of the fastest players the sport has ever seen, "CJ2K" was a true gamechanger in his prime.

Johnson later spent a season with the Jets and three years with the Arizona Cardinals. Across his career, he rushed for 9,651 yards — a body of work that cements him among the greatest to ever wear the two-toned blue.

Honoring the Man, Not Just the Player

The ceremony carries added weight given what Johnson is facing off the field. Late last month, in a heart-wrenching interview on Good Morning America with Michael Strahan, Johnson revealed he has been battling ALS. He was diagnosed in 2025 at age 39.

"First, I want people to know that I'm still me," Johnson said in the interview. "ALS has changed what my body can do, but it doesn't change who I am. If sharing my story helps — even if one person gets diagnosed sooner, inspires more research, or gives another family hope — then it's worth it."

He also spoke about where he draws his resolve.

"Having doctors who are willing to collaborate and explore every reasonable option has meant a lot to my family and me," Johnson said. "Right now, there isn't a cure, but we're seeing more research, more clinical trials, and more promising ideas than ever before. Seeing how hard these doctors and researchers are working gives me hope. As long as they're fighting for people with ALS, I'm going to keep fighting too."

The Bottom Line

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh on the sideline in the second half. The Buccaneers defeat the Jets, 13-6, in a preseason NFL game at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in East Rutherford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Week 1 was already circled for a pile of reasons — Year 2 for Cam Ward, the first real game for a new coaching staff, and Robert Saleh's opener against a Jets team he used to lead. Now there's another, bigger one.

Before any of that unfolds, one of the greatest Titans to ever play will be welcomed home and immortalized where he belongs. It's going to be an emotional afternoon in Nashville, and a deserving one.