Tony Pollard is Reliable- But Will That be Enough for Titans in 2026?

The Tennessee Titans have upgraded nearly every position on the football field as they continue their rebuild following last year's 3-14 campaign. Despite all of those changes, one position group remains largely untouched, creating one of the few lingering concerns on Tennessee's offense entering 2026- the running back spot.

An organization built on star running backs such as Earl Campbell, Eddie George, Chris Johnson, and, of course, Derrick Henry has been unable to replicate that level of production since "The King" departed in free agency two years ago.

Don't get me wrong, Tony Pollard has been solid, but Titans fans have grown used to having more than just solid.

Tony Pollard- Consistent, But Not Special

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) hurdles over New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Tony Pollard was brought in to help fill that void after a 1,000-yard campaign in Dallas, and he has continued that consistency in Tennessee by surpassing 1,000 rushing yards in each of his first two seasons with the Titans. However, Pollard isn't a game-changer. Like a Toyota Prius, he'll get you from Point A to Point B without many concerns, but he doesn't command the type of attention from opposing defenses that elite backs do.

Tennessee's identity has long been built around Ferraris in the backfield, and it became clear this offseason that the front office was interested in making that kind of upgrade. Jeremiyah Love fits that description. By all accounts, Titans brass fell in love with the dynamic running back during the draft process before Arizona swooped in and selected him with the third overall pick.

Last week, Pollard responded to rumors that Tennessee had been interested in drafting his potential replacement.

"I know in this league it's their job to try to replace you. That's what comes with the business aspect of it," Pollard said. "But to be honest, I wasn't really paying attention to it much. I saw it, but I got a wife and three kids. My wife is pregnant, so I got a lot of things keeping me occupied."

Tony Pollard on the Jeremiyah Love and #Titans draft rumors this offseason:



“I know in this league it’s their job to try to replace you. That’s what comes with the business aspect of it.”



“But to be honest, I wasn’t really paying attention to it much. I saw it, but I got a wife… pic.twitter.com/0vTRbfYIQv — SharmSports (@SharmSports) May 29, 2026

With the offseason speculation behind him, Pollard enters his third season in Tennessee and the final year of his current contract. The Titans' pursuit of a running back upgrade suggested the organization isn't eager to hand out another extension without seeing more first.

What Does the Future of Titans' Running Back Room Look Like?

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) kneels in the end zone against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

With the offseason speculation behind him, Pollard enters his third season in Tennessee and the final year of his current contract. The Titans' pursuit of a running back upgrade suggested the organization isn't eager to hand out another extension without seeing more first.

At 29 years old, Pollard is approaching the age cliff that has diminished the value of so many running backs around the league. While he's been productive, Tennessee's actions this offseason indicate they may not view him as the long-term answer at the position. Still, Pollard will have one more opportunity in 2026 to prove both the front office and his critics wrong.

In the NFL, if you're not getting better, you're getting worse. That's how Tennessee's backfield feels right now.

Nicholas Singleton has intriguing potential, but the fifth-round rookie still has significant development ahead before he's ready to carry the load as a lead back. Tyjae Spears will continue to have a role, but as he enters the final years of his rookie contract, questions about his long-term future remain as well.

A change at running back appears to be coming sooner rather than later, and Tennessee was one draft pick away from accelerating that timeline. Expectations for this season are centered more around growth than immediate playoff contention, but if the Titans want to return to consistent winning football, finding their next difference-maker in the backfield will eventually become a necessity.