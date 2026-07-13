Tyjae Spears' Time With Tennessee Titans will Come to an End if This Bleak Prediction Proves True

The Tennessee Titans have a plethora of players entering contract years in 2026, including running back Tyjae Spears.

Spears, a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Titans, has shown promise through three seasons as an explosive and versatile threat out of the backfield. However, Spears hasn't been able to put it all together, and injuries have also been an issue for the Tulane product.

Entering 2026, Spears' long-term future in Tennessee is uncertain, and if this prediction from an NFL analyst comes to fruition, it'll likely end the young running back's time in Nashville.

June 9, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Running back Tyjae Spears [2] at Tennessee Titans OTAs | Mandatory Credit: Donald Page/Tennessee Titans

Spears Named Titans 2026 Bust Candidate

Bleacher Report's Moe Moton listed bust candidates for each NFL team, and for the Titans, his choice was Spears. Moton mentioned the selection of Nicholas Singleton as a major reason for Spears having a bleak 2026 outlook.

"The Titans selected Nicholas Singleton in the fifth round of this year's draft. While he's not considered a big part of the backfield rotation, the 6'0", 219-pounder offers a downhill run style that's a better complement to Pollard's skill set than Spears' capabilities," Moton wrote.

Spears won't be able to pass Tony Pollard for the RB1 spot. Pollard has been one of the most consistent running backs in the NFL over the last few years and has posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons since signing with Tennessee back in 2024.

However, Spears may not even have the RB2 job completely locked up. The Titans took Singleton in Round 4 of April's draft, and the Penn State product could overtake Spears on the depth chart.

Even if Spears is the Titans' No. 2 back for the entire season, the 25-year-old is still going to see limited snaps, and it's hard to envision him posting a productive season. Spears has gotten under 120 touches in each of the last two seasons.

Overall, Spears could finally blossom into a key contributor for the Titans and be a fantastic change-of-pace back in Brian Daboll's offense. However, the jury is currently out on the 5-foot-11 playmaker, and his tenure with the Titans could come to a close next spring.