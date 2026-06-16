Titans RB Tyjae Spears: Shifty Weapon Takes No. 22 Spot

We're moving along in our ranking of the top 25 most important Titans for the 2026 season. So far, we've gone over Solomon Thomas, Elic Ayomanor, and Anthony Hill Jr., and next up is running back Tyjae Spears.

Spears is set to have a big role in 2026, and head coach Robert Saleh already said he expects Spears and Tony Pollard to be his bellcows. It's also a contract year for Spears, so you know he's going to want to have his best season yet. There was a ton of talent of talent added to this offense this offseason, but Spears should still be an important piece.

Now, let me explain why Spears is still one of the most important players on the team.

Why Tyjae Spears is Important

Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (2) heads off of the field after the New Orleans Saints won 34-26 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Spears was kind of written off by some after the team drafted Nic Singleton. However, Singleton is going to be brought along slowly, and it's clear this coaching staff still values Spears.

Spears is important because he's going to share the load with Pollard and also be a reliable pass-catcher for Cam Ward. If these talented receivers have an off game, or Ward just needs to get rid of the ball quickly, Spears can be the outlet.

The Tulane product has never been a dynamic runner at the NFL level, but he has demonstrated some extra burst and explosiveness this offseason, which is exciting. Spears has had at least 30 catches in each of his three NFL seasons, so it's clear he's going to be an important part of the passing attack. Pollard is also another year older, so it will be nice to be able to hand off to Spears every once in a while.

Tyjae Spears' Strengths and Weaknesses

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Malik Herring (94) tackles Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (2) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

At this point, Spears' strengths and weaknesses are pretty clear. The running back's strengths are his shiftiness, pass-catching, and open-field speed. His weaknesses are his running between the tackles and durability.

We knew about Spears' knee problems before he was drafted, and for the most part, he's held up well. There are still concerns about how long he can be an explosive player, and he's always struggled to work through contact. Spears has averaged fewer than four yards per carry in two consecutive seasons.

However, when Spears is good, he's really good. The running back looked very explosive during OTAs and that carries into the regular season, the Titans' backfield will be in good shape. Spears has the potential to be one of the best pass-catchers out of the backfield in the entire league.

Why We Put Spears at No. 22

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (2) runs the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of the game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

I feel like No. 22 is the perfect spot for Spears in the countdown because he's obviously important, but not as important as some other weapons. It's hard to justify putting a backup running back much higher than this, but Spears is definitely one of the 25 most talented pieces.

Based off prior production, I probably wouldn't have included Spears. However, I trust this new coaching staff to get a little more out of him, and I'm really excited to see him work as a pass-catcher. It wouldn't surprise me if Spears ends up catching more passes than everybody but Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson.