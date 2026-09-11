Week 1 vs. Jets: 3 Titans Players Who Need a Big Game in the Worst Way

The Tennessee Titans are set to open their 2026 season in just two days now. When the New York Jets fly into Nissan Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 13, fans in the stands will get a litany of long-awaited answers regarding this team's potential.

The significance of this contest for Robert Saleh is already implied. It's his first game as a head coach since he and the Jets parted ways back in 2024, as well as his first opportunity to prove that things are different in Tennessee now that he's taken over.

Past Saleh, however, three Titans players stick out in the pack as guys who simply need a big game. Here are our three candidates for a needing breakout, and exactly why that's a necessity.

Cor'Dale Flott

The lone defensive selection on this list, Flott was a consistent issue in the preseason. Even as the rest of Tennessee's secondary found their footing, including Flott's running mate at CB, in Alontae Taylor, Flott continued to falter on the field.

The joint practices were one thing, but Flott allowing San Francisco 49ers rookie De'Zhaun Stribling to lead the way in Tennessee's preseason-opening matchup out west temporarily scarred his reputation.

A strong showing from the Titans secondary would go a long way to quiet fans' fears about the unit, but Flott specifically is the name people have eyes on. A $45 million contract will do a lot for a player, but that includes a heavy load of added criticism.

Carnell Tate

On the opposite side of the ball, rookie WR Carnell Tate is at the front of the line of players needing to make a statement.

August 13, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All of that comes back to Tate failing to come down with a reception in the preseason. His goose egg on six targets drew a load of worry and "what ifs" his way, even after Coach Saleh clarified that Tennessee's offense was yet to scheme for Tate.

The drama comes to a head on Sunday. Not only does Tate need to come down with a pass, but in an expectedly fleshed out Titans offense, the fourth overall pick needs to prove his role in an offense that will rely on him to produce this season.

Cam Ward

Last but not at all least comes franchise QB Cam Ward. Ward, after a slow preseason and in the wake of an offseason geared specifically to his benefit, is supposed to take a massive leap in his second season.

Aug 23, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) scrambles as Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Rylie Mills (98) chases during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That leap has to start on Sunday. With games against the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens looming large in the coming weeks, Tennessee has to take wins where they can get them if they're to truly grow this year.

A team built around Ward will rely on Ward to win. That frames the Titans' season-opener as a must-win, and Ward will have to excel against a retooled Jets defense in order to make that happen for Tennessee.