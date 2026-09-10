Titans' Week 1 Matchup With Jets: 2 Realistic Best and Worst Case Outcomes

If this offseason has taught Tennessee Titans fans anything, it's that you can't predict what a completely retooled team will bring to the field in Week 1. We've seen occasional elite flashes in joint practices, slow-rolling on the offensive end, and a defensive front that looks fittingly explosive. That's all been in camp.

Amidst all the guesswork (most of which seems to have the Titans coming up short) I'm setting out to make two realistic predictions for Tennessee's season-opening outcome. One in the case of a victory, and the other assuming a loss.

Here are a pair of seemingly plausible, best and worst results for the Titans against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Best: 24-14 win

Throughout the entirety of last season, the Titans only managed to score 24 points two times. Both came in late-season losses, to the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers respectively.

Given how much of an emphasis was put on the offense this offseason, it makes sense that a best-case outcome would involve a high-scoring affair for the Titans. You'd have to imagine that the passing game makes some serious strides given this result.

August 13, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) passes the football during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A 24-14 win also suggests Tennessee's ability to contain a Jets offense looking to take the same steps. Geno Smith, in spite of being top three in turnovers league-wide for two straight years, rarely shies away from slinging the rock.

If the Titans can take advantage of that tendency, and Cam Ward, Wan'Dale Robinson, Carnell Tate, and company get off to a hot start, this double-digit victory isn't out of the question.

Worst: 27-13 loss

The above scenario is essentially flipped here. In a worst-case turnout, we'd likely be in for the same offensive struggles that plagued Tennessee all summer. If Carnell Tate can't find his footing, Ward would likely be limited to trying to find Robinson or handing the ball off.

If the offense can't get going and the defense tires out, that then opens the door for New York's scoring unit to get loose. An already questionable Titans secondary would be even less favorable after a few three-and-outs from the offense.

August 13, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Patrick Taylor Jr. (32) is tackled by Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray (33) and cornerback Cor'dale Flott (18) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We don't know exactly what to expect from either defense, but with Robert Saleh and Aaron Glenn newly calling the plays on that side of the ball, both units are set to leap this year.

That could end up being the defining factor either way. In this latter reality, however, it's Glenn's group that takes advantage of the inexperience on Tennessee's side.