Titans Game Week: 2 Wants and 1 Need in Season-Opening Duel vs. Jets

Game week has officially arrived. As the Tennessee Titans prepare for the first game of the Robert Saleh era against the New York Jets this coming Sunday, Sep. 13, it's almost no time at all now until we see what this rebuild is truly all about.

Have Saleh and his overhauled staff put together a group capable of making noise in the AFC South for the first time in years? That may come down to your definition of "noise," but one way or another, this has been a thrilling offseason full of news for a franchise previously in limbo.

Now, Tennessee will look to get off on the right foot in their new era on Sunday. For fans tapping in, here are two wants for the Titans' season-opener against New York, as well as one specific need.

Want: Carnell Tate touchdown

As want as a want could get. A touchdown from Carnell Tate isn't needed to preserve his potential as a rookie or anything, but after putting up a highly-publicized goose egg in the preseason, Tennessee's rookie receiver could quiet some of the negative noise with a score in Week 1.

August 13, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The scrutiny around Tate is expected to an extent. Being taken fourth overall by a newly-hired coach and situated next to a budding franchise quarterback, Tate's job description from the jump has included immediate impact to some extent.

A respectable showing will do, but a score from Tate would go the extra mile in pressing the point that he'll be just fine with a little time.

Want: Titans forcing a turnover

On the opposite side of the ball but in a similar manner, Saleh's defense forcing a turnover is a major want. It's fair to expect that the matchup with New York will be defensive-heavy as is, though in a game of inches, a turnover could make or break the momentum in either direction.

This could be especially helpful in making a case for the Titans secondary, which has struggled to leave a significant impact as a unit up to now in camp. It helps that the group is working against Geno Smith. He went down as the NFL's most pick-prone passer last season, with 17 total.

Again, not necessary to coming away with a win, but worth chalking up as a "would be nice" for a team operating in a completely different defensive system.

Need: A strong Cam Ward showing

As the face of the Titans and the most important cog in this team ticking as they're meant to, a strong sophomore debut stands as Tennessee's lone need on this list.

Aug 23, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws a pass during warmup period against the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The aforementioned Tate is free to emerge at his own rate, but Ward doesn't have that luxury under center. With a roster and vision built around him in a hurry, the plan for Ward is clearly to take a sizable leap this season.

Tennessee is counting on the QB to really come into his own. What better chance to kick that off than with a winning outing vs. one of the NFL's most stagnant teams in Week 1? Ward has been fitted with a more promising offensive line and multiple updated receiving weapons. It all comes down to him improving on his workable rookie campaign.

After a so-so preseason without any thrown scores, that may simply mean finding a way into the end zone once or twice and avoiding any serious mistakes. The Titans would happily take that if it means starting the year 1-0.