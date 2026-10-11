Where to Watch and 2 Things to Expect: Titans Host 0-4 Texans in Battle for First Victory

Neither the Tennessee Titans nor the Houston Texans have pulled out a win this season. Both teams sit in that bottom-of-the-barrel level of NFL teams who simply haven't figured it out yet.

Today, the division rivals will butt heads at Nissan Stadium. It's Cam Ward vs. C.J. Stroud. JC Latham vs. Will Anderson Jr. Robert Saleh vs. DeMeco Ryans - we'll touch on that matchup specifically.

Here's our weekly guide on where to watch the Titans, as well as what to expect from Tennessee's team in Week 5 at home.

Where to watch Titans vs. Texans

The Titans take on the Texans at 12:00 PM CT on Sunday, October 11, in Nashville. You can catch the contest live on CBS and streaming on NFL+ and Paramount+. Locally, Nashville affiliate WTVF NewsChannel 5 will have the game.

There are a handful of ways to watch this one, Titans fans, but we're bringing you just two major wrinkles to expect.

More looks downfield for Cam Ward

Cam Ward set his season high in passing yards in Week 4, throwing for 222 through the air againt the Baltimore Ravens. We should be in for a similar performance, if not one more focused on the deep ball.

Oct 4, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks on from the sideline before the third quarter of their game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ward has been criticized time and time again this season for failing to connect on explosive plays, along with OC Brian Daboll. Even in losing to the Ravens, however, Tennessee's offense finally opened up the passing game. Carnell Tate had 145 yards all by himself.

Against a so-far lackluster Texans secondary, the Titans are facing a must-win scenario coming off their best passing performance of the year. It'd be shocking for Ward and Daboll not to lean into that apparent advantage today.

A defensive battle between Saleh and Ryans

With head coach DeMeco Ryans taking over play-calling duties for Houston's defense, two of the league's most storied DCs will coach against one another today. Saleh and Ryans have met one time prior as HCs, back in 2023.

The Jets beat the Texans all that time ago, and now, Saleh will look to repeat. Both coaches looking for their first win in a divisional matchup certainly raises the stakes of this bittersweet reunion.

Expect varied looks on either side of the ball, and even potentially turnovers both ways. The Texans certainly have the better offense on paper, but at least prior to Ryans taking over, the Titans' defense could easily be granted an edge here.

It'll be a real clash of the defensive titans on the sidelines, no pun intended. The victor in this duel could end up being the overall victor as a direct result.