The Tennessee Titans are less than 24 hours away from their battle with the Dallas Cowboys. Everything that involves that particular franchise brings a ton of eyeballs, so you could argue that this is the Titans’ best opportunity to show how much they’ve improved to a larger audience.

Tennessee enters this game with minimal pressure or expectations, which sets them up nicely to pull off a potential upset that would surely have National media members talking afterwards.

Most of the talk will inevitably revolve around Dallas, but if the Titans’ young talent plays well en route to a win over the media darling of the league, people will start to take notice. Having said that, let’s take a look at which players we can expect to see starting once things kick off in Dallas, from the typical to the unexpected, with notes on positions that fans should watch.

QB: Cam Ward

RB: Tony Pollard

WRs: Carnell Tate, Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike

After a full week of practice, I think it’s safe to assume Tate makes his return on Sunday after missing the last two games with a shoulder injury. He's likely to play tomorrow, per Matt Zenitz.

Ward has sneakily been strong during the rookie’s absence, so It’ll be interesting to see if he and the Titans' QB can take advantage of a struggling Cowboys secondary that ranks 26th in pass defense, per FOX Sports. I also expect to see WR Xavier Restrepo with some reps in the slot now that WR Wan’Dale Robinson is out for the season.

Nov 15, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (5) runs after making a catch during the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's arguably no better matchup for Tennessee to throw out a legion of young guys in order to have them test their might. Especially as the season winds down, it's important for the Titans to find out what they have beyond the obvious contributors.

TE: Gunnar Helm

OL: LT Dan Moore Jr., LG Chandler Zavala, C Austin Schlottmann, RG Atonio Mafi, RT JC Latham

A depleted group along the interior should get some much-needed reinforcements coming soon. Rookie RG Fernando Carmona returned to practice this week, so there’s a real chance that this could be Mafi’s final week in the starting lineup.

And with LG Peter Skoronski still on injured reserve, look for Zavala to get his second straight start at the other guard spot.

Zavala joined the team in October and has since been thrown into the fire, earning an overall grade of 37.0 in his limited action, per PFF. Ward is doing a great job avoiding sacks right now, and it may be a matter of waiting before the aforementioned Carmona restores order to the line.

DL: DE Jermaine Johnson II, DT: Solomon Thomas, DT: John Franklin-Myers, DE: Jacob Martin

LBs: Anthony Hill Jr., Cedric Gray

After Gray’s standout performance that earned him one of the highest grades in the NFL in Week 10, I think the Titans finally make the switch to the Hill-Gray tandem fans have been clamoring for.

Hill practiced all week after missing last week’s game with a neck injury, so although he’s listed as questionable, it would be a shocker if he’s not out there come Sunday. LB Cody Barton is also expected to return from a concussion injury and should see plenty of reps still, but it would be a surprise to see him out-snapping Gray after his performance a week ago.

Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray (33) brings down Houston Texans tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The change is long overdue. Confidence should be at an all-time high that it's finally made in Week 11.

CBs: Cor’Dale Flott, Joshua Williams, Alontae Taylor (Nickel)

It’s clear that this team values Taylor’s physicality more than CB Marcus Harris’ consistency. Therefore, he’s the one who gets the nod here. Taylor's 90%+ completion rate when targeted this season makes him hard to play almost anywhere.

Look for the Titans to get creative with Taylor by sending him on a handful of blitzes throughout the game. Coach Saleh is still working to find ways to utilize one of the team's most expensive offseason pickups; not ideal, but at least Taylor has shown flashes of promise that suggest potential in there somewhere.

S: Tony Adams, Kevin Winston Jr.

Adams is officially listed as questionable with a concussion, but after practicing fully on Friday, I think it’s more likely than not that he ends up playing. The Titans should catch a much-needed break in their secondary here.

Specialists: K Joey Slye, P Thomas Morstead, LS Morgan Cox