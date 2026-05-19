Why Nashville Super Bowl Decision is Great News for Tennessee Titans

Ever since the new Nissan Stadium was announced, there has been speculation about Nashville being an option to host a Super Bowl. That speculation has only increased in recent months, and it was recently announced that league owners would vote on giving Nashville Super Bowl LXIV in 2030.

Well, the results are in, and Nashville and the new Nissan Stadium have officially been chosen. The vote was reportedly 32-0 in favor, showing how popular the idea of Nashville is. This will mark the first-ever Super Bowl played in Tennessee and is predicted to be the biggest event in Nashville history.

But, what does this mean for the Titans? Let's talk about what this massive news could mean.

More Exposure

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Much has been made about the lack of respect the Titans have been given on the national stage. For the second season in a row, the Titans will have zero primetime games in 2026, and they also won't play in an international game.

I think it's safe to say the league will want to show off Nashville and the new Nissan Stadium as much as possible before the Super Bowl. This means the Titans will almost definitely have more primetime games in the next few seasons than they've had recently.

Not even counting the primetime games, the city of Nashville will be talked about more in general, which will inevitably lead to more shine on the Titans. Nashville being seen as a legitimate market can only be good, which leads me to my next point.

Nashville Even More Appealing Nationally

The downtown skyline is seen over land of the East Bank of the Cumberland River in Nashville on Jan. 27, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There's a reason hosting a Super Bowl is a huge deal. It's one of the most-watched television events that has a global audience. Hosting a Super Bowl requires a certain amount of infrastructure, including adequate hotels, restaurants, and more.

10 years ago, Nashville was seen as the country music town, and more recently, the party town. Other than Tennessee natives, most athletes probably didn't give Nashville a second thought when compared to other cities. Now that the NFL has chosen Nashville as a Super Bowl host, though, the city could have an added sense of legitimacy in people's eyes.

More restaurants, hotels, and entertainment can only help the Titans land free agents. As Nashville grows, so do the resources of the team.

Super Bowl Appearance as the Home Team?

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward (1) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Okay, this one may seem a bit far-fetched, but stranger things have happened. The Washington Commanders went from the laughingstock of the league to appearing in the NFC Championship Game in just over a year. This time last year, nobody was picking the Seattle Seahawks to win the Super Bowl.

Plus, the Nashville Super Bowl is still three years away. The 2026, 2027, and 2028 seasons still have to happen before the season leading to this Super Bowl. Is it really unbelievable to think the Titans could be a contender by 2029? I don't think so.

Only one team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has ever played and won a Super Bowl in their home stadium.