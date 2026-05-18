Titans' Nissan Stadium Trending to Host Super Bowl For First Time Ever

It's a new era for football in Nashville, in many more ways than one. The Tennessee Titans are entering a season chock-full of unusal excitement for the franchise; with Robert Saleh taking over behind the wheel and Cam Ward entering his second season as the team's face, things are looking up.

What's more, talent like Carnell Tate, out of the draft, as well as Wan'Dale Robinson, Cordale Flott, John Franklin-Myers, and others out of free agency have begun to draw thicker lines around a previously thin bunch. At the very least, the Titans should be competitive again.

And now, in additional compelling franchise-related news, Ian Rapoport reports, alongside Mike Garafolo, that NFL owners are set to vote on Nasvhille hosting Super Bowl LXIV in 2030 this week. The tides are changing in the Volunteer State.

Changing NFL Tides

Nashville hasn't seen any sort of significant offseason spotlight since hosting the NFL Draft in 2019. Yet, with the Titans suddenly being "cool" again in the national eye, as well as the team preparing to debut their updated, state-of-the-art Nissan Stadium next season, a return to the limelight seems very much in the cards.

Assuming the vote passes, 2030 will mark the first time in NFL history that Nashville has hosted a Super Bowl. That's a fine honor regardless but, of course, it'd be that much sweeter if Tennessee manages to fast-track their upward trajectory by then.

The NFL owners are expected to vote at this Tuesday’s Spring League Meeting on Nashville hosting Super Bowl LXIV in February of 2030, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo.



This would be the first time hosting for the Music City, a showcase for the #Titans new stadium. pic.twitter.com/b8Z6VaC3a0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 18, 2026

The Titans returning to the big game for the first time in 30 years, and doing so in their home stadium, would be historic poetry the likes of which professional sports rarely sees. Let's not get ahead of ourselves, though.

With the upgraded stadium set to come with an outrageous $2.2 billion price tag, it makes more than enough sense for the NFL to show some favor to what is a growing market down south.

A Growing Market in Tennessee

A market that should only continue to skyrocket if the Titans can find a way to shake up the AFC South this season.

This news is only the latest in a long line of evidences that the Tennessee Titans are back on the brink of relevancy. All Saleh has to do now, with all his resources firmly in place, is capitalize on the promise of winning for a sleeping giant fanbase in wait.

The clock has officially started on the Titans' revival and, for the first time in years, hope seems to be at the forefront of fans' minds.