Year 3 Breakout from JC Latham Could Elevate Titans' Ceiling in 2026

There may not be a Tennessee Titans player who has more at stake in 2026 than offensive tackle JC Latham.

Latham, whom the Titans selected with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, has shown promise through his first two seasons, but has yet to put it all together. The Alabama product allowed eight sacks in 13 games last season but did end the year on a high note by not surrendering a sack in the final four games.

Entering 2026, Latham must stay healthy and be a solid starter for the Titans on the right side, and his play could be a deciding factor in whether Tennessee makes significant improvement this year.

ESPN Names JC Latham Titans Biggest X-Factor

Tennessee Titans offensive lineman JC Latham takes in the new head coach Robert Saleh’s introductory press conference at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

ESPN's Ben Solak recently released a list of X-factors for each team ahead of the season, and his pick for the Titans was Latham. Solak believes it's a make-or-break year for Latham, who is a crucial piece to quarterback Cam Ward's development as he enters Year 2.

Latham has the size and talent to be a high-level starting tackle. At 6-foot-6 and 340 pounds, Latham's imposing frame makes him a dominant force in the run game, but he must take the next step in pass protection to elevate his game and Tennessee's offense.

If Latham can post a breakout campaign in 2026, where he's an impactful run blocker and consistent protector for Ward, the offense should show improvement. Additionally, Latham's stock will rise and should lead to him potentially beginning early contract extension talks with the Titans.

Tennessee will kick off the season next weekend against the New York Jets, and that'll be the first opportunity for Latham to prove that he'll be a different player in 2026. Latham's performance this year will be a key development in head coach Robert Saleh's debut season.