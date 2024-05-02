Titans Announce Rookie Minicamp Dates
NASHVILLE — JC Latham, T'Vondre Sweat and the rest of the Tennessee Titans 2024 NFL Draft class will soon get their introduction to the league.
The Titans will have rookie minicamp from May 10 to 12 at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Titans general manager Ran Carthon is ready to see the players he drafted, undrafted free agents, and try out players work with first-year coach Brian Callahan's staff.
"I'm just ready to get these guys out on the grass," Carthon told reporters after the draft. "I was joking with Cally (Brian Callahan) earlier, I was like, 'Once we get past this last pick, homie, it's all yours. It's time for the ball to take place.' We're really excited about that part, ready to get these rookies in here in a little while to get them acclimated with the vets. Like I had mentioned earlier, I thought the vet minicamp went really well. Participation this whole off-season has been great, and now we've got several rookies who are chomping at the bit to be here. So now they get to have their minicamp and then roll right in with the vets. So it'll be good to get everybody here."
The Titans will start the seven week rookie development program on May 13. Organized Team Activities aka OTA's will be held on May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 10-13 with the league allowing for 10 workouts before mandatory minicamp.
OTA sessions are held between voluntary minicamps in late April and mandatory minicamps in June. Although most players attend these sessions, it is not uncommon for players recovering from injuries or in contract negotiations to skip them.
The Titans mandatory minicamp is June 4-6 at the team facility. Once mandatory minicamp is over the Titans players will have some downtime until late July when training camp starts. We'll find out those dates in the coming weeks.
