Final Grade for Titans' 2024 NFL Draft Class Will Rise or Fall with Latham and Sweat
NASHVILLE — Grades are in for the 2024 NFL Draft. Depending on the scout or analyst, the Tennessee Titans rank anywhere from near the top of the league to near the bottom.
While the opinions run to extremes, there is a common thread: The success or failure of the Titans' draft class will hinge on the performance of their top two picks, Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham and Texas defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat.
AllTitans.com interviewed six NFL and college scouts during the draft. First, Latham and his transition to left tackle.
Some of the scouts believe the position switch could be too challenging in the NFL. Others are optimistic about the move, citing Latham's athleticism.
"Bill Callahan is one of the best offensive line coaches we've seen in the sport, and if he thinks Latham can play left, then I'm going to believe it, too," an NFC Scout said. "And if Latham can adapt, then (quarterback) Will Levis will have a chance to show how good he can be. Latham is huge, strong, and versatile. He's in a good spot."
Titans coach Brian Callahan expressed confidence in Latham at left or right tackle.
"There's a precedent. I mean, guys have played right and played left and made the switch," Callahan told reporters after the pick. "So we had a comfort level with the player and the athlete and what he's capable of. And so, having him go to left and start out there — and look, if he doesn't feel comfortable there, it doesn't look right and look natural, move him back to right.
"Like I said the other day, you need tackles, period. So, it doesn't really affect us one way or the other which tackle he plays. He's just a really strong, powerful, big, athletic human. There's not a lot of guys that look like him on Earth. So, we like that."
There is little concern about Sweat's on-field performance, but when he was arrested on suspicion of DUI fewer than 24 hours before a scheduled visit to interview with the Titans, that was a red flag for some.
"Some teams would've canceled his visit and took him off their draft boards," an AFC West scout said. "But, (Titans general manager Ran Carthon) is an understanding guy who gives people chances to redeem themselves. T'Vondre seemingly enjoys a good meal and a fun time, and there are many places he can indulge himself in in Nashville if he chooses. However, the boy can play and he's a force. The pick looks like a reach if you base it on the mock drafts by media but, no offense, y'all aren't in the draft rooms. Ultimately, it's up to Sweat to prove the Titans right."
One of the Titans' first expectations for Sweat is losing weight. He likely won't play at his listed 366 pounds.
"He's a big man that has big man issues, and weight and body fat is part of that," Callahan said. "He has to work hard to make sure he maintains it. And we'll work with him to set the weight that he needs to be at and the expectation is that he'll be at that weight. I informed him when we made our visit down there, that it's also very expensive when you're not at the weight you're supposed to be at. So he's well aware of what that cost can be, and it's significant if you're significantly overweight."
Here is the Titans' 2024 Draft Class followed by a few of the published reviews. The grades ranged from A-minus to D-plus.
- Round 1, No. 7 overall: JC Latham, OT, Alabama
- Round 2, No. 38 overall: T’Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas
- Round 4, No. 106 overall: Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina
- Round 5, No. 146 overall: Jarvis Brownlee Jr., CB, Louisville
- Round 6, No. 182 overall: Jha’Quan Jackson, WR, Tulane
- Round 7, No. 242 overall: James Williams, S/LB, Miami
- Round 7, No. 252 overall: Jaylen Harrell, OLB, Michigan.
NFL.com grade: A-minus
"Gray's recognition skills and quickness make him a fit in the middle of Tennessee's defense," NFL.com said. "Brownlee has the talent to step into the fray as a rookie and earn a starting job down the line. Jackson's quickness helps fill two needs: depth at receiver and as a returner. Harrell should have been picked much earlier as an edge rusher, a spot where the Titans needed depth."
ESPN grade: C-plus
"If Latham makes an easy conversion to left tackle and immediately dominates, this class will look much better," Mel Kiper wrote. "As is, I don't love the value overall."
New York Post grade: D-plus
"A boom-or-bust class right from the top," the Post wrote. "Was Latham a panic move after the Chargers surprisingly stayed at No. 5 and took Joe Alt? Sweat might have been available a round or two later because of character concerns. Bringing a known partygoer to Nashville is risky."
Some other grades:
- Sports Illustrated: C-minus
- CBS: B-minus
- Pro Football Focus: B
- Yahoo: C-plus
- AtoZ Sports: B
- Bleacher Report: C
- Associated Press: B
After the draft, Carthon and staff began inviting undrafted free agents to rookie minicamp. Here are some of the prominent names so far.
- Dillion Johnson, running back, Washington
- Robert Javier, defensive back, Towson
- Rod Gattison, cornerback, Western Carolina
- Steven Stilianos, tight end, Iowa
- Keaton Ellis, safety, Penn State
- Khalid Duke, defensive end, Duke
Related Titans stories
- LATHAM'S JOURNEY TO NASHVILLE: In high school, JC Latham played at IMG, a program known for nurturing professional athletes. He then played for legendary coach Nick Saban in Alabama. He's hoping to continue evolving in the National Football League with the Tennessee Titans. CLICK HERE
- WHAT CALLAHAN, CARTHON SAID: Here's everything general manager Ran Carthon and coach Brian Callahan said after the Tennessee Titans selected JC Latham in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. CLICK HERE
- O-LINE MUSCLES UP: Peter Skoronski, the All-Rookie team left guard, now will be flanked on the Tennessee Titans offensive line by center Lloyd Cushenberry, who allowed only one sack in 2023, and first-round draft pick JC Latham, a 6-foot-6, 342-pound anchor at left tackle. CLICK HERE