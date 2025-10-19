Titans Pass Rusher Exits With Injury vs. Patriots
For the Tennessee Titans defense, injuries are coming in threes against the New England Patriots.
First it was defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, then it was cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, and now it is pass rusher Dre'Mont Jones, who suffered a leg injury early in the fourth quarter of the team's Week 7 matchup.
Titans Defense Taking Hits vs. Patriots
Jones had a tackle and sack on Patriots quarterback Drake Maye earlier in the game, but it's likely that his day is done. The Titans are trailing by several scores against the Pats and the game has slowly regressed from bad to worse.
Jones, 28, is having a solid season for the Titans so far. He has recorded 17 tackles and a sack in the first six games of the season.
With Arden Key and Femi Oladejo out with an injury, the Titans are relying on Jones to be a big part of the team's pass rush, along with Jihad Ward. He's done his part, which is why he could be part of the team's plans for the trade deadline early next month.
Jones signed a one-year contract over the offseason, making him a free agent in the spring. The Titans may want to trade him and get some value in return if another team is interested, even if Tennessee got something minimal like a seventh-round pick out of it.
Jones still feels like he needs to prove himself to the Titans and the rest of the NFL.
"I am seven years in now," Jones said in the offseason via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "I need to be a tone-setter, I need to be a leader. It's what I want to do, and it's what I want to be – I want to be that guy. I am ready to embrace it."
"I want to be known as a guy who just do it all, and I want to show I can do anything for this team. I appreciate the Titans for giving this opportunity to make plays in the league, and showcase myself. We are coming out here to get hands on people, and get nasty."
Jones' departure from the game forces the Titans to dig deeper into the pass rusher depth chart. Ali Gaye and Jaylen Harrell should see more snaps on defense.
The Titans trail 31-13 midway through the fourth quarter.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!