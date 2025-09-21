Can Titans Finally Stop Colts Star?
So far this season, Jonathan Taylor has been an absolute workhorse. While he hasn't scored his first touchdown, that seems to be a likely scenario for his Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Knowing how poor this Titans run-defense has been, it's hard to imagine a scenario where Taylor doesn't go off in Tennessee.
It's far too early to count the Titans out, but failing to stop Taylor means they'll start 0-3 for the second straight season. Prior to 2024, the Titans hadn't started a season 0-3 since 2009. With Nissan Stadium behind them, Tennessee has a chance to snap their winless streak at home and secure their first win of 2025.
Week 3's Titans vs. Colts matchup is going to be a battle of the run game. Neither RB Tony Pollard nor Taylor has their first rushing touchdown of the season, something both players are eyeing in Tennessee. Knowing this Titans' offense has just one touchdown all year, that's going to be much easier said than done for Pollard.
When it comes to Jonathan Taylor, he remains one of the most feared running backs in the league. The Wisconsin graduate, when healthy, simply cannot be stopped. He neared the top of the charts last season with his 1,431 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in just 14 games played. That's the most games he'd played since 2021 when he played 17, the only year of his career where he played every game in the season.
So far, 2025 has been kind to the 26-year-old. The Colts gave QB Daniel Jones a new lease on life, one he's taken every advantage of. Sometimes, a change of scenery is all it takes. The Colts head to Nissan Stadium 2-0 after taking down the Miami Dolphins, 33-8, and Denver Broncos, 29-28.
Tennessee's main key to success relies on their ability to defend the run game. So far this season, they haven't been able to do that. The Rams and Broncos put up 300 combined rushing yards against them. After allowing 151 rushing yards to the Broncos in Week 1, the Colts gave up just 118 to them last week.
It's fun to compare as these teams both faced the Broncos in the first two weeks. Pollard was able to rush for just 60-yards on 18 carries against their ferocious defense. Taylor had no issues, 25 carries for 165 yards. That was his best week since he absolutely picked apart this Titans defense on December 22, 2024.
Coincidentally, one of the best games of Taylor's career happened to be against the Titans. He's only rushed for 200+ yards twice in his career. The first was on January 3, 2021 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The second? The Titans second meeting with the Colts last season. While Taylor didn't play in their Week 6 matchup last year, the sky truly is the limit for him against a Titans defense that clearly hasn't improved.
