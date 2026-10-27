Colts-49ers Trade Grades: DeForest Buckner Reunion Should Pay Off in San Francisco

The trade deadline is still two weeks away, and the Colts’ fire sale is only getting started. After dealing All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson to the Seahawks earlier on Tuesday, Indianapolis agreed to send defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the 49ers in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The move not only comes after the Colts fired GM Chris Ballard and were expected to become sellers at the deadline, but after Buckner expressed frustration with the team losing three consecutive games, including Sunday’s 16–10 loss to the Vikings. Now, Buckner is heading to a contender, and the place he began his NFL career.

As Buckner returns to San Francisco, here’s a look at how both teams fared in the trade.

49ers

The 49ers were the top predicted landing spot for Buckner, and a reunion was indeed in store for the two sides. The franchise selected Buckner in the first round of the 2016 draft, and traded him to the Colts in 2020 after their first Super Bowl appearance under Kyle Shanahan. Now, they’re bringing back the three-time Pro Bowler as they look to make a run at the Super Bowl once again.

While the 49ers already traded for defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa during the offseason, they were still in need of more help along the defensive line—especially after managing just three pressures against Michael Penix Jr. in their Week 7 loss to the Falcons. Even with Nick Bosa slated to return, the 49ers’ pass rush remained an area in need of improvement after they finished last in the NFL in sacks last season. The rush was always going to need multiple players to get better alongside the return of Bosa, and the 49ers have done just that by bringing back Buckner, who has four sacks so far this season. No player on the 49ers has that many sacks (Keion White currently leads the team with 3.5 sacks). Buckner is an immediate upgrade to the pass rush, and should be able to help the 49ers get more pressure from the interior of the defense.

The 49ers were also able to bring back Buckner at a good price. They traded him in 2020 for a first-round pick, and now are bringing him back for a fourth-rounder. This is in part because he is entering the final year of his contract, allowing him to help the 49ers attempt to go on a playoff run and then hit the open market.

Grade: A

Colts

It was unsurprising to see the Colts move on from Buckner. While he was in his seventh season with the franchise, he appeared more likely to leave than Nelson or Jonathan Taylor, after expressing his frustrations with their losing streak. Now, he is already on the move to a contender before Halloween.

Buckner was a good player for the Colts, making two Pro Bowls and earning first-team All-Pro honors for the lone time in his career in 2020—which was also the only year he made the playoffs in Indianapolis. Still, the Colts’ defense has been struggling this season, ranking 31st in passing yards allowed per game and 22nd in opponent success rate. Between this and Buckner being in the final year of his current deal at 32 years old, this was the right time for the Colts to trade him as they begin looking toward their future.

The primary downside for the Colts is that they were not able to get more or better draft capital back for him or “win” the trade in that regard—particularly in the way the Eagles and Cardinals did in the Cam Jurgens and Marvin Harrison Jr. trades, respectively, by getting back second-round picks. The Colts do get much-needed draft capital back in return and a decent pick in exchange, but not an amazing pick from the 49ers.

Grade: B-