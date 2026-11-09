Davon Godchaux Trade Grades: Jaguars Show They’re Serious About a Super Bowl Run

The Jaguars have now made their second acquisition of the week ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline .

As first reported by NFL insider Tom Pelissero , Jacksonville is acquiring defensive tackle Davon Godchaux from the Saints. New Orleans gets a conditional sixth-round pick in return, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“The Saints are receiving a conditional 2028 6th-round pick that could turn into a 2027 sixth-round pick,” Schefter explained on X . “Jacksonville currently does not have a 2027 6th, but it would go [to] New Orleans if the Jaguars eventually acquire one.”

Godchaux, 31, was drafted by the Dolphins in the fifth round of the 2017 draft and spent his first four NFL seasons in Miami before signing with the Patriots in the 2021 campaign. New England then traded him to the Saints ahead of the 2025 season and has been with New Orleans ever since. Over his 10-plus-year career, Godchaux has logged 485 total tackles, 23 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks while also forcing three fumbles.

The defender is now headed to the Jaguars, where he’ll have as good a chance as ever to compete for a championship, which is where we’ll start our grades for the trade.

Jaguars show they’re serious in quest for Super Bowl after second trade for impact defender

Liam Coen and the Jaguars are 6–2 through Week 9. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars’ acquisition of Godchaux marks their second trade for a defender this week, as they began Monday morning by dealing for safety Jessie Bates III from the Falcons.

The two moves make one thing clear: Jacksonville is hunting for its first Super Bowl title in franchise history.

With an offense that scores the fourth-most points in the NFL (28.6) and a defense allowing the second-fewest (15.1), the Jaguars are 6–2 through the season’s first nine weeks and own the league’s best turnover differential at plus-nine. Most importantly, Trevor Lawrence is playing at an MVP level, giving them as good a chance as anyone to compete for a Lombardi Trophy.

While Godchaux isn’t much of a game-changer as a pass rusher, he’s proven to be a plus run defender over the course of his career. He’ll only help improve the Jaguars’ already stout run defense, which is allowing the fifth-fewest rushing yards per game (89.3). Jacksonville had reportedly been in the market for a defensive tackle to add to its front seven over the past several weeks, and now lands an impact player.

Grade: A

Saints sell off aging defender on expiring contract

Davon Godchaux turns 32 this week. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When taking a 30,000-foot view, this was likely an easy decision for general manager Mickey Loomis and the Saints. Though Godchaux is a solid player, he will turn 32 on Wednesday and is on an expiring contract. Despite being a Louisiana native, it’s fair to assume that he wouldn’t have remained with New Orleans for the long haul.

Still, while the Saints are just 3–5 on the season, they’re coming off an encouraging overtime win over the Browns in Week 9. Given their current slot in the NFC South—tied with the Panthers, though missing out on first place due to win percentage in division games—they’re very much in the mix for a spot in the NFC playoffs. That said, New Orleans does have a difficult stretch ahead, with matchups against the Bears, Bengals and Packers.

Ultimately, the Saints decided that they’re better off getting a future asset for Godchaux.

Grade: B-