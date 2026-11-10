Kirk Cousins Trade Grades: Vikings Are Officially in Super Bowl-or-Bust Mode

What quickly became the most anticipated deal of the 2026 trade deadline is now official.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport , the Raiders are trading quarterback Kirk Cousins to the Vikings in exchange for a 2027 third-round pick. The move sends Cousins back to Minnesota, where he spent six seasons from 2018 to ’23, and reunites him with coach Kevin O’Connell, whom he worked with in ’17 with Washington and as well as for his final two seasons with the Vikings. Notably, in 25 starts under O’Connell between 2022 and ’23, Cousins led the Vikings to a 17–8 record while throwing for 6,878 yards, 47 touchdowns and just 19 interceptions.

The quarterback’s final game with Minnesota came against the Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 8 of the 2023 season, when he completed 74% of his passes for 274 yards and two touchdowns before tearing his Achilles tendon in the fourth quarter. Oddly enough, Cousins’s first game back with the Vikings is this Sunday—against the Packers at Lambeau Field. He’d then face the 49ers the following Sunday night in Mexico City, two weeks after what was his last game for the Raiders—against the 49ers.

Speaking of the Raiders, they’ll now hand the franchise keys to quarterback Fernando Mendoza amid a 4–5 start to the season. The 23-year-old led Indiana to an undefeated regular season and a national championship in 2025, winning the Heisman Trophy before becoming Las Vegas’s No. 1 pick in April’s draft.

Plenty of layers, storylines and ramifications are woven into this one. We’ll get into all of it as we grade the Raiders-Vikings trade surrounding Cousins.

Vikings are officially in Super Bowl-or-bust mode

Kirk Cousins is reuniting with Kevin O'Connell. | Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Minnesota lost its second consecutive game on Monday night, falling to 6–2, and among the many reasons for it was an impeccably poor showing from quarterback Carson Wentz . The veteran signal-caller—starting his third game of the season as Kyler Murray deals with a hamstring injury—went just 8-of-25 passing (32%) for 81 yards and two interceptions while leading the offense to only six points.

The Vikings have an all-world defense led by one of the league’s best coordinators, Brian Flores, and even when factoring in a less-than-ideal showing against the Bills, the unit is still allowing the fewest points per game in the NFL (14.5), the second-fewest yards per game (280.0) and has forced 13 total turnovers.

Offensively, they have one of the most talented wide receivers of his generation, Justin Jefferson, a quality tight end in T.J. Hockenson and a respectable offensive line manned by Christian Darrisaw, Will Fries and Brian O’Neill. What they needed was a dependable quarterback, and now they have one in Cousins.

While a 2027 third-round pick is a relatively steep price, the Vikings were manned with two thanks to the Jonathan Greenard trade they made with the Eagles during the 2026 draft.

Grade: B

The future is now for the Raiders

The Raiders are turning to No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza under center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Cousins was more than serviceable for the Raiders, throwing for 2,340 yards and 20 touchdowns—second to only Joe Burrow—Las Vegas is only 4–5 and on the outside of the AFC playoff picture .

At this point, the long-term benefit of seeing Mendoza play outweighs what would likely be a middling rest of the 2026 season thanks to a Raiders defense allowing the most points per game in the NFL at 29.8.

This season marked just the second time since 2007 that a rookie quarterback didn’t start in Week 1—a fact that underscores the lack of patience in today’s NFL. While the Raiders did what they thought was best for Mendoza’s development—allowing Cousins to lead the way for nine weeks—they now add a third-rounder to their collection of draft picks as they look to build for the future with their 23-year-old quarterback.

Mendoza will now take over as the Raiders’ starting quarterback as the club gets set to welcome the Seahawks in Week 10.

Grade: A-