NFL Insider Used Four Words to Describe Trey Hendrickson's Willingness to Sit Out

The Bengals star pass rusher is in the middle of a contract dispute with the team.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson is very upset with the state of contract negotiations with the franchise.
Cincinnati Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson has not been shy about wanting a new contract with the franchise.

After recording an NFL-best 17.5 sacks last season, Hendrickson has been seeking a new deal. However, the two sides have not been able to even come close on an agreement. Cincinnati gave him permission to seek a trade before the NFL draft, but he wasn't moved. Following the draft, Hendrickson spoke with ESPN and very clearly stated his displeasure over the state of negotiations.

Could this drag into the season? ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler believes that Hendrickson is willing to sit out games if he does not get a new deal.

"If no deal occurs, I've spoken to several people who believe Hendrickson very well might follow through on his promise to miss games or even the season," Fowler reported. "He's extremely dug in."

With no indication that a deal is close, there could certainly be several more twists and turns in this story for the Bengals star, who watched wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins get paid while he still waits on the sidelines for his new contract.

