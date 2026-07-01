Albert Breer on if RAMS Are BEST in NFL, Joey Bosa DONE?, BEARS Edge Rushers

All right.

Welcome in to the Brew Report for Wednesday, July the first, the mailbag edition of the Brew Report.

This week, we will not have a print edition of the mailbag.

The reason why, it's summer break.

I'm actually on assignment right now.

Last thing I'm doing before the summer break, but we are gonna shut it down for a little while.

Uh, but I did want to get to some of your questions before we do that right here, right now.

We're gonna start with one from Curtis Allen that's At Curtis 939-69.

Curtis asks, given their offseason, is the pressure on the Rams to win a Super Bowl higher than any other team in recent years, do you think they will handle it well?

Well, the pressure is certainly there, but I don't think they're the only team that's got pressure on them to compete at the highest level right now.

And I think what you're talking about, Curtis is windows for teams, and, and when the championship window seems to be getting smaller, when teams start to go more all in.

Then you start to look at those questions, OK, like is this the last hurrah for a certain group.

And so I think you can look at that with Pittsburgh with, you know, obviously Aaron Rodgers coming back, TJ Watt, Jalen Ramsey being on the back end of their careers, Cam Hayward's obviously there.

Um, they bring in some older players and, and, and Michael Pittman and Jamel Dean, and Rico Dowdell.

Same thing goes for the Niners.

The Niners are relying on some older players in key spots, Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, um, on the offensive side of the ball, George Kittle, Trent Williams, Christian McCaffrey.

Uh, and yes, the Rams are, are in that category where they do have some key guys that are older at key spots.

Matthew Stafford's obviously one of them.

Miles Garrett, I wouldn't consider him on the back end yet based on the level he's playing at, but he is 30, Devonte Adams is a little bit older.

I mean, I do think that they're gonna handle this circumstance well, and the reason why.

It's because the coaching staff, much of the coaching staff, much of the front office, the quarterback, they've been there before.

And I don't think this is much different than the situation that they were in in 2021, when they traded for Matthew Stafford in the first place, the Super Bowl that year, like it is this year was in Inglewood.

Um, you know, there was that feeling, OK, like we've been chipping away, can we get ourselves over the hump?

They did some things over the course of that year too that I think turned the heat up on everybody a little bit, you know, when they traded for Von Miller in mid mid-season, they go and they pick up Odell Beckham.

They actually went and got DeSean Jackson earlier that year.

They brought back Leonard Floyd.

Um , that was really a chips to the middle of the table type of season after they've taken the big swings.

Uh, before that on guys like Jalen Ramsey, and so, some of the guys that were key to all of that, and maybe not so much the players themselves other than Stafford, but some of the guys that were key to all of that are there again, so they know how to manage it , they know how to handle it.

Again, I don't think it's much different than the situation that the Steelers or Niners are facing.

I think the Rams are gonna be just fine in managing their own situation there.

Question number 2 comes from Bryce Harris and, that's at Bryce.

A 423.

Do you, do you believe Joey Bosa is really done playing?

Bryce, I think that's hard to say.

Um, Joey Bosa has always marched to the beat of his own drummer.

He's a little bit of a different dude, and, you know, I, I, I think he's somebody who has been pretty beat up over the course of his career.

Uh, he has been very diligent about taking care of his body.

He has his own.

Um, philosophy and methods on doing that.

So even when he was in the prime of his career, he would be training away from the team because it's just sort of his belief system is that he should be doing things a, a, a certain way that are a little bit different than a lot of the way a lot of NFL teams do it.

Um, I could certainly see him walking away now, again, marches to the beat of his own drummer, but if the right situation comes along, if he gets that itch, then, you know, I think he's in perfect shape to contribute again.

I think the Buffalo Bills used in the correct way last year and kind of bringing him in in a part-time role, so you can get the most out of him.

They had the, the model in place, having had Von Miller before that to do that.

And so I think Joey Bosa could be valuable to somebody in that sort of role.

Um, do I think he's chomping at the bit to play right now?

Maybe not, but you never know how a guy's gonna react when he's been out for the first time the players reported to training camp, the first set of preseason games.

You get to the regular season, is he gonna get that itch?

We'll see.

This would actually in fact be his 11th year, which is pretty amazing too.

So, um, you know, I, I think he's over the course of the years, years shown that he can play in different roles and can fit in different schemes, and so, um, you know, certainly somebody that I think some teams could consider as an option.

Um, as a designated pass rusher type who obviously brings a lot of experience and know-how to the position.

Question number 3 is from Bryce, that's at the Potter 95.

The Bosa question sort of flows into this.

Bryce is asking, do you think the Bears sign another edge before camp or go with what they've got?

Bryce, I, I, I think that's a tough question to answer right now, but I would say the likelihood is they start camp with the group that they've got.

Austin Booker finished the season really strong, his 2nd year in the pros last year.

They, they hope to have Dao and Igbo back.

Full strength.

They have obviously Montez Sweat and have been looking for the book end of Montez Sweat for a while.

I think ideally what you'd like to see happen is Sweat maintaining his level.

Booker really breakthrough use the end of last year in the playoffs as a launching pad for 2026, and then have Dayo Odenyingbo, who they brought over from the Colts and got hurt last year, as sort of the inside outside guy.

And if all of that works out great.

But I think they are one of these teams that could certainly look at some of the names that are out there.

And the most obvious one to me actually wound up going back to New Orleans.

That was Cam Jordan, who, of course, has a long-standing relationship with Dennis Allen.

So that one's not gonna happen, but there are other names, Hassan Reddick, Kyle Van Noy, Jadeveon Clowney, Bosa himself.

There are some guys out there that I think could fill a role if you're looking for a guy to play.

30, 40% of the snaps, give you some pass rush.

Like I think that's what the sort of guy that the Bears will be looking for.

Appreciate you guys coming out.

We're gonna reset again after the summer break.

Um, and so please, please, please give me all your feedback you can get to us down below here on the YouTube page, any questions or comments, feel free to shoot those, to, to, to, to shoot those off to me there.

Or you get to me on my social media at Albert Breer on Twitter, at Albert R Breer on Facebook, at Albert_Breer on Instagram.

Have a great summer break, everybody, we'll see you guys on the other side.