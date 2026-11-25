Albert Breer on Aaron Rodgers Being Benched By Steelers
Nov 25, 2026 · 1:25
Senior NFL reporter Albert Breer discusses the latest NFL topics in the news.
Transcript
All right, so overnight, the Pittsburgh Steelers bench Aaron Rodgers.
They're going to Mason Rudolph for the Black Friday game against the Denver Broncos.
Obviously, this is a stunner, one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, benched, um, and the timeline is instructive here.
On Sunday, the Steelers lose to the Eagles.
It was an ugly game.
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