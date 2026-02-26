Albert Breer on Derek Carr Back in 2026?, Jets QB1, Cowboys Latest

All right.

Welcome to the Brewport, February 26th.

It is Thursday of Combine Week.

That means workouts are getting going and the combine is full steam ahead.

I am now on my 3rd day here.

Um, a lot to learn, lots of people to talk to.

And so we wanted to give you a mailbag edition of the breer report today.

We'll have another brew report tomorrow with some more nuggets from the combine.

Uh, we will not have a print edition of the mailbag on the MMQB.

com this week.

We've got combine notes every day in place of that, the print mailbag will come back next week, the video mailbag is rolling right here, right now, and it starts with a question from Brandon Laurie, that's at Brandon is right.

How has the rest of the league viewed the coaching staff Brian Schottenheimer has built for the Cowboys?

It seems like both Christian Parker and Clayton Adams.

Could be future head coaches.

Brandon, I'd agree.

Um, I think it is an interesting staff and that over the course of the last year, the staff has gotten younger.

Brian Schottenheimer is taking chances with some guys that he thinks can bring some energy and can fit that program.

And the program, of course, is built on culture, it's built on trying to build a togetherness.

And I do think having coaches like Clayton Adams, like Christian Parker that are so relatable to players.

Makes a ton of sense.

Now, they are separate, like the two of them, the, the, the, the, the logic behind the hires is very different.

With Clayton Adams, the idea was to bring in an elite run game guy, brought him over from Arizona.

They wanted to have a guy that would match Shotty's um expertise in the, in the, in the passing game.

And so you bring in a run game guy, it's a little bit like the setup was in Miami when Mike McDaniel was there with Frank Smith as the, as the, the, the offensive coordinator slash offensive line coach in San Francisco.

You know, uh, the, the, the setup isn't exactly the same.

Kyle Shanahan is the head coach, and Chris Forster as the offensive line coach, but Chris Forster is really doing a lot to set up the run game.

So a lot of these sorts of offensive coaches who are offensive play callers, they will put a, a run game guy in an elevated level, and that's what Clayton Adams is, that's where his expertise is.

And then as for Christian Parker.

You know, obviously it didn't work out with Matt Eberflus, the arranged marriage last year.

Eberflus, of course, had the relationship with the Cowboys organization, um, going back a bunch of years, um, and for one reason or another, the way that they projected it didn't work out that way.

Christian Parker is an interesting hire, and I look at this a little bit like the Brandon Staley hire by Sean McVeigh in 2020, um, because it's from the Vic Fangio tree, it's from somebody who's really trusted.

Um, in that tree, and look, like for offensive coaches, what you're doing is you're trying to find a defensive coach that will bring to your team what gives you trouble.

And Vic Fangio's defense, of course, has given Brian Schottenheimer's offenses trouble over the years, the same way Vic Fangio's defense has given everyone trouble over the years.

So, getting the chance to bring in a guy with background with Fangio from a number of different places is a big plus.

Christian Parker is seen as somebody who, as you said, has, has the potential to become a future head coach, and I think it's a dynamite hire.

You get to Fangio system, you get a young, energetic guy, you get a guy who now has institutional knowledge of the NFC East, having been with the Eagles.

I really, really like that hire.

I think it's, it's one with a lot of upside for the Cowboys.

Question number 2 is from Paul Andrew Eston Jr.

at Boy Green 25.

Are you hearing anything on the Jets' quarterback search, free agency trade, potential targets?

Give us the deed sprayer.

I'll give you what I can here.

The Jets have the 2nd overall pick in what is seen by a lot of teams is a one quarterback draft.

Presuming Fernando Mendoza has gone 1st overall to the Raiders and the Raiders don't trade that pick, that means the Jets are sort of in a position where the best thing almost certainly to do will be to take a position player, whether that's Arvel Reese, Caleb Downs, Jeremiah Love, whoever you see at that at that spot in the draft, um, one, I, I, you know, I 100% see it going that way at this point.

So then where do you look, and where can you go and find a quarterback?

Well, Justin Fields is still under contract for next year.

I don't expect him to be there um in 2026.

And if you're moving off the fields, OK, like now where are you going?

Well, you know, you've got potentially the reclamation projects out there .

Could it be a Kyler Murray, could it be a Tuoungabiloa?

I think you're one of the teams that's gonna kick tires on Malik Willis coming out of Green Bay.

Frank Wright coming over, do you want an older presence in that room?

Could somebody like Kirk Cousins be in play?

Because of where the Jets are, and the Jets did turn this into a little bit of a a a a tear down last year when they accumulated the picks and trading away Sauce Gardner and Quinnin Williams.

If you're a veteran quarterback, you might look at that situation and say that's not the best one for me.

However, I do think there's infrastructure for it to wind up looking a lot better in October, November, December than it does now.

You've got an offensive line that's now been invested in, and you've got the two young tackles in Olu Fashanu and Armand Membo.

Um, you've got a number one receiver in Garrett Wilson.

Uh, presuming they, they, they tagged Bruce Hall.

You've got Bruce Hall in the backfield and Braylan Allen before he got hurt, they thought he was gonna have a monster year.

So there is some infrastructure there, there is a chance to, for somebody to come in and look like Um, maybe a little more than he even is, because I think everybody's presuming this is a bad situation, but you look at what they've got offensively, there are some pieces there, a veteran coach to work with in Frank Reich.

Um, I don't hate it for a veteran quarterback, and I don't think it's gonna be a choice of veteran quarterbacks, that's why I can't give you one name, but it could wind up being a little bit more attractive than meets the eye for a veteran quarterback.

Finally, question number 3 from # Raider Nation.

Uh, Nugs LOL at Nugs LOL is Derek Carr actually getting serious consideration from teams looking for quarterback help, or is he just fishing?

Uh, Derek Carr, I think the interest in Derek Carr is going to be real.

Um, and I think Derek Carr is going to be judicious about this.

I think teams are gonna be quiet about their interest there, but he does strike me as somebody where if you're looking at him versus Malik Willis, or you're looking at him versus Kirk Cousins, or you're looking at him versus Tua or Kyler.

And he's willing to come to you for a reasonable price.

I don't see why you wouldn't say that could be a pretty good bridge.

Um, now he hasn't played in a year, you have to see where he is physically.

There's a lot of things that you have to check out there, but he has had his shoulder repaired now, and, you know, he does have a history of playing at a pretty high level, so.

I, I think he's a, he's a really interesting option for somebody, you know, in a year again where you don't have the depth of quarterbacks at the very top of the draft, and you're gonna have teams that are up there that aren't gonna have an opportunity to draft one because there's not one worthy of going in that area.

And then you've got, you know, on the veteran market again, Malik Willis, could the price tag scare some teams off?

I think that's certainly uh uh a possibility.

Ability.

You got Tua and Kyler, the court, the contract situation is complicated those, if those guys get cut, we're talking about something else.

Again, like a Kirk Cousins, um, would be in like the same sort of bucket as Derek Carr.

So I do think there'll be some interest in Derek Carr, and I think there's probably a pretty good opportunity.

He has a chance to go and start somewhere.

Appreciate you guys coming out as always.

Leave your comments down below, anything you want to hear from the combine, any sort of sights scenes, information you're looking for.

You can leave more of your questions or comments down below here on the YouTube page or On my social media at Albert Breer on Twitter, at Albert Abreer on Facebook, at Albert_Breer on Instagram.

Have a great Thursday, everybody.

We will see you guys Friday.