Albert Breer on Lamar Jackson’s Injury, Eagles Lose Again and Josh Jacobs’ Latest Allegations

There's the future of the head coach, of course, and what happens with Nick Siriani.

All right.

Welcome to the Brew Report for Monday, November 2nd.

Week 8 is not quite in the books yet.

13 to 14 games are done.

The Monday nighter between the Bears and Seahawks tonight is a big one, but we got everything else covered for you right here, right now.

And we are going to start with the biggest news story of the weekend, and that is Lamar Jackson going down once again.

He was coming back off of a high ankle sprain in Buffalo on Sunday.

On his first snap of that game against the Bills, he winds up injuring the thumb on his throwing hand, potential.

out for the year.

And then not long after that, Snoop Huntley, his long-term, his longtime backup, winds up suffering turf toe.

Not sure how long he's gonna be out yet, but it will be for a while.

And that left the Ravens, at least for the rest of Sunday with Joe Fagnano, an undrafted rookie free agent out of University of Connecticut, um, and you saw the effect.

The, the Bills blew the Ravens out and now the Ravens are left looking for answers to the quarterback position.

Can they get Finano to a point where they're comfortable playing him the rest of the year?

That much is uncertain, but they'll surely look outside the building at options, and there are a few names that you should keep an eye on.

One is Cooper Rush, who was with the team until March.

Um, he was one of Lamar Jackson's backups in 2025.

Of course, that was under a different coaching staff, but somebody who does have Uh, have experience in that locker room and could bring a veteran presence.

He started games, of course, earlier this year for the Atlanta Falcons.

Tyson Begen was with, uh, Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle in Chicago last year.

Bejent's really well thought of, um, maybe not anyone's answer is a long-term starter, but certainly good enough to be a stopgap for somebody.

The question is what you would be willing to give up to get him out of Chicago.

Jarrett Stidham, somebody that, that, that Declan Doyle was with in Denver last year, does have starting experience, could come in, at least as a depth piece, somebody who could, uh, at least give you a competent level of quarterback play.

Trey Lance with the Chargers, as somebody who Might be worth asking on.

He has, um, sat and learned under Jim Harbaugh the last couple of years.

Of course, Jesse Minter was there in Los Angeles with Trey Lance.

Maybe he could give you some of the things in the run scheme that Lamar Jackson was bringing to the table.

He'd be an interesting name to keep an eye on.

And then one, going further back into Declan Doyle's past would be Jameis Winston.

Who um was with Doyle with the New Orleans Saints years ago.

Of course, he was just passed on the depth chart by JJ McCarthy in New York.

Regardless, not an ideal situation, especially not with a roster that is built to win right now.

Um, in a group that had Super Bowl aspirations coming into the year and rightfully so.

It looked really good at the beginning of the year when Lamar Jackson was in there.

So, in the short term, It's Joe Fagnano and maybe one of these guys winds up coming aboard.

Long term, and this is maybe the more interesting aspect of it, Lamar Jackson is going into a contract year in 2027.

And if this is it for Lamar Jackson in 2026, that means we're talking about his future being uncertain past 17 regular season games next year and whatever playoffs they wind up making.

Um, and that, of course, raises the question, are you gonna do a contract extension with him?

And my sense has been for a while now, the Ravens have been willing to negotiate with Lamar, and Lamar has been in a little bit more of a wait and see position.

And so they went into this year without a new contract.

I, I think the feeling for the Ravens was that they were gonna try again after the season.

Well, now that Lamar's season is over, do you try to get ahead of it?

and Do you try to do a contract with him now?

How willing is he to do a contract now?

Um, remember, he has the no franchise tag clause for 2028, and so, he certainly could make the decision to play out his contract in 2027 and then hit the market.

Maybe he winds up becoming a target for teams like the Miami Dolphins in 2028, his hometown team.

Um, and if he does make that decision, do the Ravens have to ask a bigger picture question about what they do at the quarterback position?

Do they draft one early?

Do they, uh, like even think about trading Jackson?

There is so much uncertainty going forward now, and there was always that level of uncertainty because of the contract, but the injury only further clouds everything.

So, there's a short-term question the Ravens have to answer here.

There's a long-term question the Ravens have to answer here.

Um, certainly not ideal, certainly not ideal.

Um, our second topic for today, the Philadelphia Eagles have now lost 6 straight games, and, uh, they are all alone in last place in the NFC East this deep in the season for the first time in a long time, um, probably since, uh, 2020 when they were creative at the end of the year in finding a way, um, to get a higher draft pick.

And so their handling of the rest of the season is gonna be really, really interesting.

Um, for now, Tanner McKee is the quarterback.

Nick Siriani is the head coach, Jalen Hurts is on ice.

Um, could changes be coming?

Potentially, there could be some changes coming.

And I think the first place you have to look is on the roster.

I don't think they trade Saquan Barkley.

I think it would take a lot to get Saquan Barkley out of there, but I do think that they'll listen.

I think the bigger question would be how other teams would view Saquan right now.

He's got the hamstring issue .

Is that something that you feel like is going to resolve itself?

Is that something that you feel comfortable trading for?

If you're giving up big-time draft capital, go and get him.

You know, certainly, I think that, that, that he'd have value to a team if he was at full strength, but right now, it's uncertain whether or not he is.

Beyond Barkley, there are a bunch of guys who are on one-year deals there, Dallas Goddardt, Hollywood Brown, Tariq Wallen , and of course, there's the cap questions going forward too, you know, and some of the guys who, you know, like a Landon Dickerson, who, you know, you look at their place in the roster and kind of where they've been.

And Um, their, their, their, their futures are certainly, uh, certainly uncertain as well.

So, uh, there's a lot to wade through there.

There's the future of the head coach, of course, and what happens with Nick Siriani.

There's the future of the coordinators.

Is this it for Vic Fangio?

Is he gonna retire after this year ?

You know, Sean Mannion, that experiment hasn't worked to the degree that they hoped it would.

Remember, he's only been coaching for a couple of years.

So, um, what that looks like the rest of the year is, is a question too.

Um, the future of the quarterback, the future of Jalen Hurts, you know, that's gonna be something we're probably gonna be talking about in January and February and March.

Um, it's an interesting position to be in.

It's a different position to be in.

It's a position that the Eagles, frankly, haven't been in for a while.

Again, really going back to 2020.

And if you remember after that season, they wound up firing Doug Peterson and, and trading Carson Wentz, and that was when they made the decision to go with Jalen Hurts in the first place.

So, lots of decisions to make for the Eagles over the course of the coming months, uh, based on where they are right now as a team at 2 and 6 and at the bottom of the NFC.

Finally, our third topic, uh, the Josh Jacobs case came back into the spotlight over the course of the weekend.

He, of course, is now back on the field.

Um, but there were new allegations that came to light, and I say new allegations because they were new to the public, but they weren't new.

They were old allegations that Um , were revealed as, as part of FOIA requests that were put in by both media outlets and the NFL.

And the NFL learned about these incidents through the FOIA requests, which adds another layer to this.

And so now the NFL is gonna be looking back into it.

I think the Packers were caught a little off guard by all of this, and the Packers have to look back into it.

The Packers play the Patriots on Sunday.

Will Josh Jacobs be available for that?

My sense is all things are on the table now.

They could be wind up back on the commissioner's exempt list while they look into it.

You know, of course, if there's some sort of wrongdoing found here, then a suspension will be back on the table again.

Um, we have a lot of questions and not a lot of answers on this right now.

So it's tough to speak in definite terms on which way this is gonna go.

Um, but certainly with the trade deadline just 8 days away, it's worth noting that if Josh Jacobs isn't available for the rest of the year, the Packers would have a need there.

So do they inquire on Jonathan Taylor?

Um, you know, do they, do they look into maybe like a Tony Pollard in Tennessee?

I, I certainly think that you could be looking at a situation where the Packers have to bring in reinforcements.

Uh, based on just the lack of, of, of, of, uh, the, the lack of clarity on, on where the Josh Jacobs situation sits going forward.

Appreciate you guys coming out.

As always, you can leave your comments down below here on the YouTube page.

You can also get to me on my social media at Albert Breer on Twitter, at Albert Breer on TikTok, at Albert R.

Breer on Facebook, at Albert_Breer on Instagram.

We got a mailbag edition coming for you on Tuesday.

Get your questions and we'll talk to you guys then.