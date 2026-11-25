Albert Breer on Packers-Rams, Thanksgiving Games and Seahawks-49ers
Nov 25, 2026 · 11:01
Senior NFL reporter Albert Breer discusses the latest NFL topics in the news.
Transcript
And that has to start now, again, because of those playoff implications.
All right.
Welcome in.
It is the Breerport for Wednesday, November 25th.
It is Thanksgiving Eve.
2,108 words
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