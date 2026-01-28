Browns Hire Todd Monken as Head Coach, Beating Out Jim Schwartz

Todd Monken is the new head coach of the Cleveland Browns, ending a 23 day process of replacing Kevin Stefansky.

Todd Monken winds up beating out fellow finalist Jim Schwartz, Nathan Shihas.

The reason that Monken made sense for the Browns was his experience in the quarterback position, his creativity on offense, and what's going to be a critical few.

Years and then figuring out and getting the quarterback position right.

Jim Schwartz would be the next domino to fall and whether or not they're able to keep him there, and I wouldn't say it's a sure thing.

He's under contract.

The Browns would like to keep Jim Schwartz.

Jimmy Haslam loves Jim Schwartz, but Jim Schwartz made it clear to assistants on his staff to Friends over the last couple of weeks that he was not planning to stay in Cleveland if it was not going to be as the head coach.

He wants to be a head coach again.

That's his goal, and you can understand where maybe he would look at the situation and say, well, if you don't see me as a head coach, then I don't need to be here anymore.

I'm assuming Monken is going to make a run at keeping him, and we'll see what happens.