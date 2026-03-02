00:01:55 |
Is This the Hardest 2 Minutes in Fitness? Noah Ohlsen on Red Bull Rancher Strong
Transcript
Red Bull Rancher Strong is truly a one of a kind obstacle course that is themed after the heart of America, the Ranchers right here USA.
My name is Noah Olson.
I live in Miami, Florida.
I've been a functional fitness athlete competing for the last 15 years, Red Bull athlete for the last few, and I love being able to show up to events like this, throw down, support all the other athletes that are throwing down, and hope to make it an incredible event for everybody watching.
To be honest, all of these obstacles are pretty tough.
I think the fact that you're trying to get through all 8 of them as quickly as possible, you know it's gonna add up.
And that final one, the rope, the bull, nice heavy sled pull, that one's where, uh, a lot of people are gonna end up getting stuck.
Strength, conditioning, and mental toughness when you're running through this course.
That's what you need to be successful here.
You need to be strong to pull the sled.
You need to be able to keep that heart rate high the whole time and you need to be mentally tough to grind it out through the finish.
We've got some legit ranchers here.
We've got some functional fitness athletes.
We've got some obstacle course racing athletes.
I think you're gonna see the athletes come out on top that are used to working really, really hard with a really high heart rate on a course like Red Bull Rancher Strong.
There really isn't much pacing .
I think a lot of these athletes are gonna be finishing around the 2 minute mark, so you've gotta just go all out from start to finish.
When things start to get uncomfortable.
I think the thing that's gonna separate the athletes that are gonna be successful versus those that'll end up getting stuck is.
Just that desire to want to win, you gotta have your why deep down inside you so that you can dig through that pain.
I think Red Bull Rancher Strong is so unique because of all of the elements of ranch life that you have out here.
It's a difficult course for any type of athlete, but they're really paying homage to the ranchers.
I think you gotta give it a try.
You don't know until you do.
So if you're watching this thinking you can't do it, I bet you can.
There's only one way to find out.