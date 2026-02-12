Emmitt Smith Talks All Things Cowboys From SBLX Radio Row

I am here with NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith, one of the greatest of all time.

You're joining us on behalf of Tableau TV.

Thank you so much for taking the time.

We'll get to that in just a second, but I have to say I had another Hall of Famer here yesterday, TO, and we were talking about the Hall of Fame and Belichick, and he told me that he thinks the Hall of Fame is tainted now and that Brady shouldn't get in on his first try.

Do you agree?

No, I don't, I don't agree with that.

I think Brady, the Hall of Fame could be tainted because I think what they did to Bill Belichick is unprecedented.

I mean, you're talking about a Hall of Fame coach that have coached and won more Super Bowls than anybody in the Hall of Fame, probably has more Super Bowl rings than anybody in the Hall of Fame, um, and, um, deserved to be a first ballot Hall of Famer.

I think whoever voted for against him.

Those votes should be revealed.

I think all Hall of Fame votes should be revealed who voted for who and why.

They need to sit here and be asked the questions and answer the questions why they voted the way they did and be scrutinized the way we get scrutinized for everything that we do.

Yeah, OK, that's very fair, fair point.

Uh, can we talk a little cowboys?

Jerry Jones, one of the most outspoken owners in sports, gotta love him.

For critics, uh, what are people getting wrong about him?

I think people misunderstand that Jerry is just as passionate about his football team as they are, and he really truly wants to win.

Trust me, if anybody wants to win better than There is nobody on the plane wanna win better than Jerry.

Jerry wanna be able to say I did it and so he's motivated to do it and at the same time.

He just needs to go back to the basics.

And the basics is the way the Cowboys organization was built.

He has the blueprint and he needs to just go back to the blueprint and just and just recreate it and never waver from it.

That's why the whole that's why the uh Pittsburgh Steelers are the Pittsburgh Steelers.

That's why the New England Patriots are the New England Patriots, because they have a blueprint for success and they maintain that blueprint and everybody that comes in.

To play for the Steelers or the Patriots, they understand what the expectations are without having to say it.

Some things you shouldn't have to say.

People should already know before they get there.

When they put that star on their helmet, they should know the history, the tradition, and what the winning ways look like.

Cowboys fans are very passionate though.

And so what would you say to fans who think that Jerry is getting in the way of the team's full potential?

Jerry does not throw a pass.

He does not make a tackle.

And he does not kick field goals.

So he's not getting in the way of that.

He does not call down and tell somebody what plays to run, so he's not getting in the way of that.

What Jerry has done, he has put some talented individuals on the football field that has to learn how to come together and develop the right relation leadership and become unselfish individuals for the overall sake of the entire team.

When you do that, and that's the culture that needs to be developed.

No matter what Jerry says outside doesn't impact that culture.

That culture itself internally is the one that players and coaches want to develop.

And that has to start within that side of the equation.

Jerry's is going to the grocery store, picking up the groceries, bringing it back and telling somebody to cook it.

I love that.

Um, you are joining us on behalf of Tableau.

Tell me about your partnership with them.

Yes, I've been working with Tableau to help people understand that you can save money on a lot of the subscriptions that you actually have.

Tableau is a subscription service that, that not a subscription service, it's a service that provides streaming, live streaming that you can.

Calls, record, and go back and watch these shows on, on ABC, NBC.

You get all of your local channels.

Uh, you can also get some of your streaming channels on, on Tableau, over 125 channels on Tableau.

This is the one device connect to your whole entire house and.

You can connect not only your TVs, your phones, your tablets, your computers, all on this one device within one household for 100 bucks.

And that eliminate a whole lot of your streaming services.

A great way to watch the Cowboys.

Great way to watch the Cowboys, great ways to watch your local team and not have to pay all of these different types of subscriptions.

Amazing.

Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith, thank you so much for joining us.

Appreciate it.