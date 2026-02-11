10 Burning Questions with Chloe Kim

The one athlete that I think could be really good at snowboarding is.

Wait, what have I said?

No, I can't say that.

Hi, I'm Chloe Kim, and this is Sports Illustrated.

The scariest trick I've ever attempted is probably, honestly a frontside 900.

Yeah, scary.

It took me forever to learn it too.

Such a pain in the ass.

If I could only eat one food in Italy, it'll probably be just a good margarita pizza.

My favorite place to snowboard in the world is probably anywhere in the Swiss Alps.

The snow is so good.

Probably Chile.

A lot of my friends have been going and I haven't had the pleasure of enjoying that trip yet, so I think I'll go sometime soon.

I'm really good at overthinking.

Very talented at that.

I think as a Korean American girlie, I was always obsessed with like Yuna Kim.

She's like a Korean figure skater and she was incredible.

Also, like all the snowboarding legends like Kelly Clark, Tara Bright, always looked up to them and when I got the pleasure of competing with them, it was like such a surreal moment.

Oh my gosh, an Olympic athlete or legend I haven't met is Simone Biles.

I would love to meet Simone.

I think she's so inspirational and I love all that she's about, so hit me up, Simone.

I think a lot of people, a lot of athletes could be really good at snowboarding.

Anyone that's good at like balance, I think the first thing I think of is gymnasts, so maybe my girl Sunny Lee.

I actually think she would be really good at it, yeah, Sunny Lee.

My favorite sport to watch is, I mean, these days I've been loving football, big football fan now.

Winter sport, I would say, oh my gosh, skeleton, such a cool sport, like it's so insane.

I'm so excited to watch them this this coming winter.

They're on these sleds and it's all ice.

I don't know, it's like they have to go down as fast as they can.

It's really insane.

I don't even know how to describe it.

Right now I've been putting a lot of hours in this game called lemon cake.

It's you own a bakery and you make a bunch of pastries and you serve your customers.

It's supposed to be a cozy game, but I don't find it cozy, it's really intense and the customers are incredibly impatient, you know, my, my produce isn't growing fast enough, so it's actually been quite stressful.