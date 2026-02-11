00:03:14 |
10 Burning Questions with Chloe Kim
Transcript
The one athlete that I think could be really good at snowboarding is.
Wait, what have I said?
No, I can't say that.
Hi, I'm Chloe Kim, and this is Sports Illustrated.
The scariest trick I've ever attempted is probably, honestly a frontside 900.
Yeah, scary.
It took me forever to learn it too.
Such a pain in the ass.
If I could only eat one food in Italy, it'll probably be just a good margarita pizza.
My favorite place to snowboard in the world is probably anywhere in the Swiss Alps.
The snow is so good.
Probably Chile.
A lot of my friends have been going and I haven't had the pleasure of enjoying that trip yet, so I think I'll go sometime soon.
I'm really good at overthinking.
Very talented at that.
I think as a Korean American girlie, I was always obsessed with like Yuna Kim.
She's like a Korean figure skater and she was incredible.
Also, like all the snowboarding legends like Kelly Clark, Tara Bright, always looked up to them and when I got the pleasure of competing with them, it was like such a surreal moment.
Oh my gosh, an Olympic athlete or legend I haven't met is Simone Biles.
I would love to meet Simone.
I think she's so inspirational and I love all that she's about, so hit me up, Simone.
I think a lot of people, a lot of athletes could be really good at snowboarding.
Anyone that's good at like balance, I think the first thing I think of is gymnasts, so maybe my girl Sunny Lee.
I actually think she would be really good at it, yeah, Sunny Lee.
My favorite sport to watch is, I mean, these days I've been loving football, big football fan now.
Winter sport, I would say, oh my gosh, skeleton, such a cool sport, like it's so insane.
I'm so excited to watch them this this coming winter.
They're on these sleds and it's all ice.
I don't know, it's like they have to go down as fast as they can.
It's really insane.
I don't even know how to describe it.
Right now I've been putting a lot of hours in this game called lemon cake.
It's you own a bakery and you make a bunch of pastries and you serve your customers.
It's supposed to be a cozy game, but I don't find it cozy, it's really intense and the customers are incredibly impatient, you know, my, my produce isn't growing fast enough, so it's actually been quite stressful.