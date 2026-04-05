Should Browns TRADE Myles Garrett? 🏈

I don't think that the Browns have any intention on moving Miles Garrett at all.

I want to be clear about that from the start, but I think they should.

I think they should really think about this.

And the team that was built around Deshaun Watson when it didn't work with Deshaun Watson, that team was unable to compete at a high level in that group now, which was pretty talented, started to age out.

So they make the trade, um, last year, trading the 2nd overall pick to Jacksonville.

It helps them put together a rookie class that has a ton of promise with guys like, again, Mason Graham , the Defensive Rookie of the Year, Carson Schlesinger, two running backs, Quinshaw Judkins and Dylan Sampson, a good young tight end.

And Harold Fannon, and when you look at the totality of it, and what it's gonna look like when that 2025 class of rookies is going into year three and going into year four, and what you hope is gonna be a really strong class of 2026 rookies.

What, what, what happens when they're going into year two and they're going into year three.

And you would hope that if those two are the core and you get your quarterback in 27, in 28, that quarterback's in year two.

Now you've got the younger guys going into year three and year four, and it's, it's go time.

At that point, Miles Garrett is gonna be 32, going into a season in which he'll turn 33.

Is he still gonna be Miles Garrett the way he was last year?

Is he's still gonna be the same player?

And I think those are the things they gotta consider is whether or not the timelines match up there.

If you can move him now for 2 or 3 first-round picks, you can juice that youth movement even further.

So I think personally it's something they should think about and they should consider as we get closer to the draft, maybe even at the trade deadline if they aren't winning then.

Um, but again, I don't think it's anything that's on their radar right now.