10 young players who could pop during Vikings training camp
Vikings training camp is a little over a month away and with numerous young, talented players there is a lot of excitement building for one of the more intriguing camps in a long time.
From guys looking to make a big step in their second year to rookies aiming to make a name for themselves, here are 10 young players that could pop when training camp begins July 27.
1. Dallas Turner, EDGE
Turner, 21, was considered one of the best defensive talents in the draft and would have been taken higher than No. 17 if not for a historic run on offensive players at the top of the draft. The Vikings lucked out with Turner's fall and secured their answer at edge rusher after Danielle Hunter's offseason departure.
In 2023, Turner led the SEC with 10 sacks while also being named SEC Defensive Player of the Year. He has already impressed teammates, leaving star tackle Christian Darrisaw comparing Turner's spin move to Hunter's. An early favorite to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, Turner could snatch a starting role with a new look pass rushing group this season.
2. J.J. McCarthy, QB
McCarthy was the team's first pick in the draft and signals the long-awaited changing of the guard at quarterback. The 21-year-old is seen as the Vikings' quarterback of the future. While he will enter training camp as QB2, McCarthy has "really improved" throughout the spring, per head coach Kevin O'Connell. McCarthy will most likely spend a majority of camp with the second team, giving him plenty of opportunities to shine.
3. Jordan Addison, WR
Addison caught 70 passes for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, largely without star receiver Justin Jefferson taking away defenders. The 2023 first-round pick is now firmly entrenched as WR2 and will be asked to carry an even bigger load early on while T.J. Hockenson recovers from a knee injury. With a full year under his belt, a more comfortable Addison could make the first steps at camp of taking a big leap in year two.
4. Khyree Jackson, CB
Jackson, despite being the same age as Jefferson (24), makes the list because of his rookie status. Jackson was drafted in the fourth round out of Oregon. Listed at 6-foot-4, Jackson has great size for an NFL corner. PFF credited Jackson with eight pass breakups on the 38 pass attempts he faced in 2023, while also recording three interceptions. There are a lot of questions in the team's CB room and Jackson could seize the opportunity to earn some significant playing time with a strong camp.
5. Ivan Pace Jr., LB
Despite being in his second season, Pace has had the green dot throughout the spring, meaning he will be relaying the play calls to the defense. That is just another note in Pace's incredible story.
Pace was a stud for the Vikings in 2023 after going undrafted out of Cincinnati. He racked up 102 total tackles, including two for loss, and registered 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one interception during his rookie campaign.
The 23-year-old will have a lot more responsibility in 2024 and could make himself a key piece of the Vikings defense for a long time.
6. Gabriel Murphy, EDGE
Murphy is trying to follow in Pace's footsteps as an undrafted free agent looking to impress as a rookie. Perhaps one of the most coveted UDFA's this season, Murphy is looking to help fill the void left by Hunter.
In 2023, Murphy racked up eight sacks while registering 38 total tackles, including16 for loss, for UCLA. NFL Network draft analyst Lance Zierlein said Murphy has the "ability to maneuver into the backfield as a run defender and pass rusher has merit and should give him a shot to become a solid 3-4 edge rusher."
7. Dwight McGlothern, CB
McGlothern is another undrafted free agent looking to make the squad as a rookie. He already earned a handful of first-team snaps during Vikings minicamp. With a plethora of questions at cornerback, McGlothern has a chance to shine in camp. The 6-foot-2 corner snatched eight interceptions in four years split between LSU and Arkansas. He finished the 2023 season with the best coverage grade (91.8) among all corners in the nation.
8. Jay Ward, S
Ward has probably the biggest hill to climb among all players on this list simply to get a chance to shine because the Vikings are loaded at safety. Ward, a fourth-round pick 2023, appeared in all 17 games last season, primarily on special teams.
It's likely there could be additional snaps on defense for Ward this year with Harrison Smith not getting any younger. If the Vikings start pulling back the snaps for Smith, who played over 1,100 snaps last season, that could leave room for the second-year safety to earn reps in camp.
9. Levi Drake Rodriguez, DT
Rodriguez will shine off the field due to his personality. He will have the opportunity to do so on the field as the Vikings continue to look for solid interior defensive line contributors.
In two years at Texas A&M Commerce, Rodriguez totaled 88 tackles (13.5 for loss) and 7.5 sacks while forcing one fumble and recovering two fumbles. With plenty of questions on the Vikings defensive line, Rodriguez will be given ample chances to make a case for himself.
10. Will Reichard, K
Yes, a kicker makes the list. It would be odd to keep him off considering the Vikings used a draft pick on him. Reichard will have every chance to win the kicker competition in camp over John Parker Romo and he very well could be a lock to win the job.
Reichard made 84 of 100 of his field-goal attempts during his five-year career at Alabama, including hitting on 88% of his chances in 2023. He went 5-for-5 from 50+ during his final year for the Crimson Tide.