5 under-the-radar players the Vikings need to make the jump this season
The 2024-25 Minnesota Vikings outlook isn't garnering high hopes from the national media, but that doesn't mean there isn't localized confidence at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, Minn. But if the Vikings are going to surprise the doubters, they'll need a handful of players to make the leap this season.
That's why training camp and the preseason will be a critical tone-setting period for at least five players, who we believe are under-the-radar names that will be critical to a winning season. And because they're under the radar, we're not talking about Minnesota's spring splash signings like Sam Darnold, Jonathan Greenard, Blake Cashman and Andrew Van Ginkel. Let's dig in...
1. Brandon Powell, WR
Powell is locked and loaded as Minnesota's No. 3 wide receiver behhind the elite duo of Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. Powell had 29 receptions for 324 yards and a touchdown last season, but he's likely going to be on the field more in 2024-25 and working short and intermediate routes while Jefferson and Addison open up the field.
Vikings quarterbacks targeted Powell 44 times last season, but with K.J. Osborn now playing for the Patriots, that frees up the WR3 role and the 75 targets Osborn had. If Powell isn't the guy who steps up, then it will have to be Jalen Nailor, Trent Sherfield or another unproven receiver on the roster.
2. Robert Tonyan, TE
No player on the Vikings was targeted more times than T.J. Hockenson (127) last season. If Jefferson is healthy all season he'll be the unquestioned target king, but Hockenson's role as a tight end is critical to helping open things up for Jefferson and Addison. With Hockenson probably missing the first 4-6 weeks of the season as he rehabs his torn ACL, Tonyan is going to be asked to fill the hole.
Tonyan, 30, had just 11 receptions with the Bears last season but two seasons ago he hauled in 53 passes from Aaron Rodgers for 470 yards and a pair of touchdowns. By all accounts he has looked fantastic during organized team activities and mandatory minicamp, and he has a chance to help ease any concerns the Vikings have about the tight end position until Hockenson returns.
3. Jerry Tillery, DL
Tillery is on a one-year prove-it contract and the opportunity to rush the passer from the defensive line be huge in defensive coordinator Brian Flores' scheme.
Think about it like this: Tillery can line up anywhere on the D-line in Minnesota's 3-4 defense and Flores could find creative ways to get Tillery in one-on-one situations with his blitz-heavy attack. And while Danielle Hunter and D.J. Wonnum formed a good pass-rush duo last season, the refreshed roster in 2024-25 will feature rookie Dallas Turner and proven edge rushers Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel.
Tillery had 31 tackles and two sacks to go along with 29 pressures with the Raiders last season, according to Pro Football Focus. The 6-foot-6, 295-pounder was a first-round pick by the Chargers in 2019 and was ultimately cut midway through the 2022 season, which led him to the Raiders.
It's up to Tillery to live up to his former first-round hype, and this is a great opportunity to take the step and shed the draft bust label.
4. The guards... anyone?
The Vikings have two good tackles in Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill and a solid enough center in Garrett Bradbury, but good luck finding Randal McDaniel or David Dixon walking through the door to start at left and right guard. Instead, the Vikings clearly are having a guard competition between Blake Brandel, Ed Ingram and Dalton Risner.
Brandel is thought to be an early favorite to win the left guard job, which if true would leave Ingram battling Risner for the right guard job. Risner was a good starting left guard after he arrived last September and Ingram has continued to struggle in pass protection.
Ingram has started 32 games at right guard since being drafted in the second round in 2022 and last season he was charged with allowing five sacks and 15 quarterback hits on 42 total pressures, according to PFF.
5. Any cornerback behind the top two
The pressure is really on Byron Murphy Jr. and Shaq Griffin as the top two corners on the roster, but the Vikings desperately need some depth corners to take the next step. Last year's second-round pick, Mehki Blackmon, will be one to watch during camp while Akayleb Evans and Andrew Booth Jr., both members of the infamous 2022 draft class, are in serious danger of sliding down the depth chart.
The pressure is even greater if rookie Khyree Jackson lives up to the hype a strong one-on-one corner and undrafted free agent Dwight McGlothern keeps raising eyebrows with solid practices.
Murphy and Griffin certainly need to be good, but any of the others making the jump will be huge.