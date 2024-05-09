Could Recently-Released Ex-Rams Wide Receiver Interest Vikings?
Update: Before officially releasing him, the Rams worked out a trade to send Skowronek to the Houston Texans. The entire story below can be disregarded.
The Rams are reportedly releasing wide receiver Ben Skowronek, a former seventh-round pick who blossomed into a contributor in LA. He was on the Rams' Super Bowl-winning team as a rookie, played a big role on offense in 2022, and has been an important special teams player throughout. By releasing him now, they're giving him an opportunity to catch on with a new team before OTAs begin.
Could the Vikings be interested in Skowronek? The connection to their coaching staff would make it an easy fit. He spent his first NFL season playing for Kevin O'Connell and Wes Phillips on Sean McVay's staff, so the transition to Minnesota's playbook presumably wouldn't be too difficult. Skowronek is a big-bodied receiver with run-blocking ability, which is a quality the Vikings value — and something they lost when K.J. Osborn signed with the Patriots in free agency this year.
The Vikings haven't done much to replace Osborn this offseason. Their main addition at WR was journeyman veteran Trent Sherfield, who figures to compete with Brandon Powell and Jalen Nailor for the WR3 job behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. If he were added to the mix, Skowronek could compete for a roster spot as a better version of current Vikings receiver N'Keal Harry.
Skowronek played college football at Northwestern and Notre Dame before getting drafted by the Rams in the seventh round. The 6'3", 224-pound receiver played a little over 200 offensive snaps in both 2021 and 2023, sandwiched around a 2022 campaign where he started 11 games and played nearly 700 snaps. He has 575 career receiving yards and two touchdowns (one receiving, one rushing). He also has over 600 snaps of special teams experience, which should help him make a 53-man roster somewhere this season.
There will likely be plenty of interest in Skowronek around the league once he's officially released. If he wants to reunite with former coaches and join a situation where he'd have a good shot at making the roster, the Vikings might be a logical fit.
