Final Vikings-Jaguars injury report: Three questionable for Minnesota
Vikings linebackers Blake Cashman (toe) and Ivan Pace Jr. (knee) are officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. So is rookie outside linebacker Gabe Murphy (knee).
Cashman, who has missed the last three games due to turf toe, is reportedly "trending" towards returning this week, but that's still up the air to some degree heading into the weekend. If he's able to play, he'll resume green dot duties as the Vikings' No. 1 linebacker. Cashman was off to a great start to the season in the first five weeks, and his absence was felt in the losses to the Lions and Rams.
Pace, the second-year player who has stepped into Cashman's every-down role over the last few weeks, is also banged up right now, but he was able to return to practice on Thursday and Friday after missing Wednesday's session. Brian Flores and the Vikings will be hoping to have both players available in Jacksonville. If either is out, Kamu Grugier-Hill would be next in line for snaps.
The good news is that both Cashman and Pace practiced in full on Friday, which puts them in line to play in this game, barring any setbacks.
Murphy remains on injured reserve, but his practice window has been opened and he's getting close to making his NFL debut, whether or not that happens this week. The undrafted rookie out of UCLA was impressive in training camp and could potentially work his way into the rotation at OLB in the second half of this season.
For the Jaguars, starting QB Trevor Lawrence is officially listed as questionable with a shoulder injury. NFL Network has reported he's unlikely to play and Doug Pederson has said he's unlikely to play, but they're not ruling him out just yet. Lawrence is one of eight players who are questionable for Jacksonville, including top wide receivers Brian Thomas Jr. and Gabe Davis. Starting LG Ezra Cleveland, the former Viking, is out.
Inactives will be announced at 10:30 a.m. central time on Sunday.