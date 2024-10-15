Injury updates on Vikings' T.J. Hockenson, Blake Cashman ahead of Lions game
Will Vikings Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson be activated to play against his old team in this week's huge game? Head coach Kevin O'Connell isn't sure yet.
"We don't know if we'll have T.J. or not yet," O'Connell told Paul Allen on KFAN radio. "He had a great first day back on the field in London and then had a great day yesterday, so he'll keep working."
Hockenson's 21-day practice window was officially opened on October 4, allowing him to practice in London that day. Earlier that week, he said he's been "pushing to get out there as fast as (he) can." Previous reports have suggested that a return in Week 8 against the Rams or Week 9 against the Colts is more likely for Hockenson, who is currently around 8.5 months removed from ACL repair surgery, but it sounds like he shouldn't be ruled out for this Sunday's game against the Lions.
This will be an interesting one. Hockenson reportedly looks good and will undoubtedly be pushing to play in this massive showdown against Detroit, but the fact that the Vikings play the following Thursday in Los Angeles could factor into the decision for the team's medical and coaching staffs.
"Watching Hockenson again on Monday, he looks phenomenal," KSTP's Darren Wolfson said on SKOR North. "I just don't know, is this the game you bring him back? And then do you plan on him playing again (four) days later? I think that's a little aggressive, so that's why I'm thinking more the 24th (against the Rams). But if you're asking me how Hockenson looks, to me he looks ready to go. Watching him catch, cut, do all that stuff, to me, he looks ready to play this Sunday."
It may ultimately come down to how Hockenson looks and feels during practice this week, starting on Wednesday. If he's ready to go, the Vikings could certainly use him against the Lions.
Wednesday's injury report is one to watch for a number of reasons. Aaron Jones (hip) got off to a good start by practicing on Monday, but what will his participation level be in a more intense session? Another big name to keep an eye on is linebacker Blake Cashman, who didn't practice on Monday and appears to be dealing with a leg injury.
"To me, the biggest cause for concern isn't necessarily Jones, it's Blake Cashman," Wolfson said. "He was working off to the side, had a wrap on his lower leg."
Cashman has been excellent for the Vikings this season as their No. 1 LB and green dot player. If he can't go against Detroit, Ivan Pace Jr. would become an every-down player and Kamu Grugier-Hill would be needed in a larger role as well.