Justin Jefferson inks mega contract with Vikings: 'There's more to be done'
The Justin Jefferson contract drama is over.
Jefferson has inked a reported four-year deal worth $140 million to stay with the Minnesota Vikings. The deal reportedly includes a record-breaking $110 million guaranteed. While the money hasn't been confirmed by the Vikings, Jefferson himself has unveiled a video confirming the news.
"The time has finally come — the deal I have been waiting for since I was a little kid," Jefferson said in a video posted Monday morning.
"First off, I want to thank the man above. Without God, this wouldn't be possible at all," Jefferson said. "To be given a gift to play football at the highest level, it's a blessing, an honor.
"To my mom and dad, thank you. This is a journey for all of us, and y'all are still with us every step of the way," Jefferson continued. "To my brothers, Rickey and Jordan, y'all are everything. Y'all made me who I am today. This is a new step in our journey, a new step in life. I always dreamt of this moment and to now share it with all of y'all — a dream that we all had, it's a blessing."
At four years and $140 million, Jefferson's annual average salary will be an eye-popping $35 million, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. His deal surpasses the annual average value of $34.7 million that 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa signed last season.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jefferson will be due $88.743 million at signing.
The announcement ends speculation and rumors that Jefferson could miss mandatory minicamp this week (Tuesday-Thursday) and potentially hold out of training camp, with some NFL insiders going as far as to suggest Minnesota thought about trading him. Schefter did not in his story Monday that "multiple teams" inquired about trading for Jefferson, but the Vikings "let each one of them know they had zero intention of trading Jefferson."
Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah never blinked when asked about Jefferson's future, and the agreement Monday means he made good on his word that he was 100% dedicated to getting a long-term deal with Jefferson done.
"From the moment I arrived in Minnesota, Justin has consistently proven to be one of the best players in the NFL on and off the field, and we are excited about having him as a cornerstone of our team for a long time to come," Adofo-Mensah said in a statement. "He is the living embodiment of our culture with his joyful dedication to process and our goals. We couldn't be more excited for Justin and his family."
Head coach Kevin O'Connell said he is "honored" to coach Jefferson, applauding his "positive energy and love for the game" while saying he'll continue to work to "maximize his ability."
Jefferson, 24, is now signed through the long haul. What needs to be clarified next is how the extension will impact his cap hits in the coming seasons. He was due to earn $19.7 million on his fifth-year team option this season.