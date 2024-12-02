4 Vikings players lead their position group in early NFC Pro Bowl voting
Amid a 10-2 start to the season, plenty of Minnesota Vikings players are getting love in the early portion of fan voting for the Pro Bowl, according to data revealed by the NFL on Monday,
Four Vikings lead their position in votes among NFC players: WR Justin Jefferson, OLB Andrew Van Ginkel, CB Byron Murphy Jr., and LS Andrew DePaola (despite being injured for a month). Jefferson and DePaola lead all players in the NFL at their positions.
Jonathan Greenard is second behind Van Ginkel in votes among NFC OLBs. A bunch of other players rank in the top 10 among all players in votes at their position: C Garrett Bradbury, FB C.J. Ham, FS Camryn Bynum, SS Josh Metellus, QB Sam Darnold, RB Aaron Jones, and WR Trent Sherfield in the "special teams player" category.
As a collective, Vikings players have received the fourth-most votes for the Pro Bowl, trailing only the Lions, Ravens, and Chiefs.
Jefferson, who is second in the NFL in receiving, is obviously a lock for his fourth Pro Bowl appearance if he stays healthy. Despite averaging a career-low 86.5 receiving yards per game, he's on track to be a first team All-Pro for the second time.
Van Ginkel and Greenard both absolutely deserve to be in the Pro Bowl. Murphy, with five interceptions, is putting himself in position to have a shot as well. It would be the first career appearance for each of those three players.
DePaola and Ham might get there because they don't have a lot of competition at their positions, assuming the former returns to the field soon. Among the other Vikings who deserve real consideration are Darnold, Brian O'Neill, Metellus, and Blake Cashman.
The 2025 Pro Bowl Games are on Sunday, February 2 in Orlando. Players, coaches, and fans each make up a third of the voting. Viking fans can vote here.