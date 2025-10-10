5 NFL storylines to watch during the Vikings' bye week
The Vikings' bye week will give fans an opportunity to watch some different teams across the league more closely. Minnesota's next opponent, Philadelphia, was already upset on Thursday Night Football against the Giants, but here are five other storylines for Vikings fans to keep an eye on in Week 6.
How do the Packers look after the bye week?
The Packers were one of four teams on bye in Week 5. After a shocking upset loss to the Browns and a Sunday Night Football tie against the Cowboys, Green Bay is looking for its first win since September 11. After a 2-0 start, many crowned the Packers as Super Bowl contenders, so it will be interesting to see how they look at home against a reeling Bengals squad.
Are the Lions the real deal?
After a 27-13 loss in Week 1 against the Packers, the Lions have arguably been the most impressive team in the NFL over the last four weeks. They might face their toughest test of the season to date in Week 6, as they're set to travel into Kansas City to face a desperate Chiefs team on Sunday Night Football. If Detroit leaves Arrowhead with a win, the hot start is going to be too much to ignore.
Can Caleb Williams and the Bears get over the hump?
The Bears are also coming off a bye, but also two straight wins against the Cowboys and the Raiders. First-year head coach Ben Johnson seems to be finding his groove with Williams and the offense. If Chicago goes into Washington and knocks off the Commanders on Monday Night Football, it would be a statement win.
Are the Chargers' injuries catching up to them?
Minnesota goes to LA to face the Chargers on Thursday Night Football in two weeks, and they will be playing a team that looks a lot different than it did a few weeks ago. Running backs Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris are on IR, and their offensive line is banged up, with Joe Alt and Mekhi Becton joining Rashawn Slater on the injury report, who suffered a season-ending injury in the preseason. It will be worth monitoring how the Chargers fare on the road against a struggling Dolphins team this week.
Who has a better game: Daniel Jones or Sam Darnold?
Kevin O'Connell's quarterback school has yielded impressive results with both Daniel Jones and Sam Darnold getting off to hot starts with the Colts and Seahawks. Indianapolis hosts the Cardinals this week, and Seattle plays at Jacksonville. Both signal callers have similar stat lines through five games, and it will be interesting to see who is able to keep it going.