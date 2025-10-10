Inside The Vikings

5 NFL storylines to watch during the Vikings' bye week

There are plenty of NFL storylines to keep Vikings fans interested in Week 6.

Tony Liebert

Sep 28, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Vikings' bye week will give fans an opportunity to watch some different teams across the league more closely. Minnesota's next opponent, Philadelphia, was already upset on Thursday Night Football against the Giants, but here are five other storylines for Vikings fans to keep an eye on in Week 6.

How do the Packers look after the bye week?

The Packers were one of four teams on bye in Week 5. After a shocking upset loss to the Browns and a Sunday Night Football tie against the Cowboys, Green Bay is looking for its first win since September 11. After a 2-0 start, many crowned the Packers as Super Bowl contenders, so it will be interesting to see how they look at home against a reeling Bengals squad.

Imagn Image
Sep 28, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons (1) walks off the field after the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Are the Lions the real deal?

After a 27-13 loss in Week 1 against the Packers, the Lions have arguably been the most impressive team in the NFL over the last four weeks. They might face their toughest test of the season to date in Week 6, as they're set to travel into Kansas City to face a desperate Chiefs team on Sunday Night Football. If Detroit leaves Arrowhead with a win, the hot start is going to be too much to ignore.

Imagn Image
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches a play against Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Vikings On SI newsletter

Can Caleb Williams and the Bears get over the hump?

The Bears are also coming off a bye, but also two straight wins against the Cowboys and the Raiders. First-year head coach Ben Johnson seems to be finding his groove with Williams and the offense. If Chicago goes into Washington and knocks off the Commanders on Monday Night Football, it would be a statement win.

Imagn Image
Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) celebrates after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Are the Chargers' injuries catching up to them?

Minnesota goes to LA to face the Chargers on Thursday Night Football in two weeks, and they will be playing a team that looks a lot different than it did a few weeks ago. Running backs Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris are on IR, and their offensive line is banged up, with Joe Alt and Mekhi Becton joining Rashawn Slater on the injury report, who suffered a season-ending injury in the preseason. It will be worth monitoring how the Chargers fare on the road against a struggling Dolphins team this week.

Imagn Image
Sep 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Joe Alt (76) blocks against New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter (51) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Who has a better game: Daniel Jones or Sam Darnold?

Kevin O'Connell's quarterback school has yielded impressive results with both Daniel Jones and Sam Darnold getting off to hot starts with the Colts and Seahawks. Indianapolis hosts the Cardinals this week, and Seattle plays at Jacksonville. Both signal callers have similar stat lines through five games, and it will be interesting to see who is able to keep it going.

Vikings news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/News