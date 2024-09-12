Aaron Jones responds to Packers troll: 'I love you too'
Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones crossed the bridge from real life to X on Wednesday and was encountered by trolls disguised as Green Bay Packers fans.
"I love you too!" Jones responded to an X user whose post has been deleted.
Deleted or not, it's 2024 and everything that hits the internet stays on the internet for eternity, and thanks to a quick-thinking Vikings fan the original comment that garnered a response from Jones was posted in the Vikings Subreddit.
It's too vulgar to share the screen shot in this story, but the expletive-laden, grammar-lacking tirade is 44 words long and six of them are curse words. That's a stunning 13.6% curse rate.
"(Expletive) you Aaron Jones (expletive). YOU," the X user wrote to Jones. "we hate you the whole state of wisconsin and every other state besides minnesota (expletive) hates you god i want the worst for you i am crashing out officially (expletive) you aaron jones son of a (expletive) (expletive)."
That's the opposite of Minnesota Nice.
Jones rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown while averaging 6.7 yards per carry in his Vikings debut last Sunday against the Giants. The 30-year-old running back spent the first seven years of his career with the Packers. He'll get his first chance to show his former team that he hasn't lost a step when the Vikings visit Lambeau Field in Week 4.