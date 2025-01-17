Adam Schefter's latest on the Kevin O'Connell contract situation
Kevin O'Connell's contract situation is a major talking point in the early stages of the Vikings' offseason. Next season will be the last on his current deal, and with rumors swirling about a potential trade, Adam Schefter was on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday to decipher what is actually going on.
Earlier this month, Jay Glazer reported on FOX that teams are interested in trading for O'Connell. Along with many fans, Schefter doesn't understand why the Vikings' ownership would go down that path.
"I don't see him getting traded. I think the Wilf family is going to hold on to him," Schefter said. "I think teams that have coaches that they've identified as their future don't typically let guys go into the last year of their deal. I would imagine at some point in the coming day, weeks, whatever it may be, that the Wilf family and Kevin O'Connell sit down and figure out an extension."
The bigger and more realistic question is how much money O'Connell will earn on his new deal. He has a 34-17 regular season record through his first three years as a head coach with the Vikings and he's only 39 years old. Even with an 0-2 playoff record, most teams in the league would love to have a coach of his caliber. The only way this situation will go sideways is if O'Connell and Minnesota's ownership disagree on how much he should make on his next contract.
"If the Wilfs don't step up and give him what we all would agree in an objective way is a fair offer, then Kevin O'Connell could say I am not going to sign that," Schefter said. "Then he goes into the last year of his contract and he's a coaching free agent next year. And if you're a coaching free agent, what would Kevin O'Connell get on the open market? If he had the kind of season next year that he had this year, my guess is Kevin O'Connell would be in the $12-$14 million range."
A contract worth $12-$14 million annually is a big-time commitment for someone who has yet to win a playoff game, but anyone who has followed the Vikings over the last three years realizes that O'Connell has had far from a perfect situation and his long-term potential is just about as high as any coach in the league.
